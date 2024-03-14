Watch more of our videos on Shots!

General Hospital actress Robyn Bernard, who played the role of Terry Brock in the long running soap opera, has died at the age of 64. According to the New York Post, “Bernard’s body was found in an open field behind a business’ in San Jacinto, Calif. on Tuesday morning, according to a press release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

The actress, who played Terry Brock in the long-running soap opera, was declared dead at 4.08am.

A Riverside County Coroner told TMZ “they identified the actress' body using her fingerprints after deputies responded to a death investigation call yesterday in the town of San Jacinto, CA. The Riverside County Coroner says no cause of death has been determined yet. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Wednesday, but toxicology will take several weeks.”

Robyn Bernard was born in Gladewater in Texas on May 26, 1959. Her first screen appearance was in the 1981 film Diva and she also had parts in 1983's Whiz Kids and The Facts of Life in 1984.

However, Robyn is best known for her role on General Hospital and played the role of Terry Brock, from 1984 until 1990 and appeared in 145 episodes. According to Deadline, “During her run on the ABC daytime drama, Bernard’s character — the daughter of the ill-fated D.L. Brock (David Groh) — developed a drinking problem that hindered her music career. Her run on the show ended in March 1990, when Terry scored a recording contract and left Port Charles."

As well as appearing in General Hospital. Robyn played the role of a psychologist in her final on-screen performance in 2002's Voices From The High School.