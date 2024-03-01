Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hollywood actress Anne Whitfield, who starred in the classic festive movie, ‘White Christmas’ has passed away at the age of 85 after an ‘unexpected accident’ Anne Whitfield was surrounded by her family when she died at a hospital in Yakima in Washington, USA. In her obituary, posted in her local newspaper, Burien News, Anne “passed away on February 15, 2024, surrounded by family at Valley Memorial Hospital after suffering an unexpected accident while on a walk in her neighbourhood. Through the kindness of neighbours who provided expert medical support, family had the gift to say goodbye and express love and gratitude, a gift we will always cherish.”

She is survived by her three adult children and had seven grandchildren. Anne was born on 27 August, 1938 in Oxford, Mississippi, USA and was the only child of Richard Noble Whitfield and Frances Turner Whitfield. Her mother was a Speech and Drama professor and her father worked as the Orchestra and Marching Band Director at the University of Mississippi.

Anne Whitfield is best known for her role as Susan Waverly in the iconic 1954 festive movie, White Christmas. Susan Waverly was the granddaughter of Major General Thomas Waverly played by Dean Jagger and she starred alongside the Hollywood legend Big Crosby, Danny Kaye, Vera-Ellen and Rosemary Clooney (the aunt of Academy-award winning George Clooney).

By the age of seven, Anne Whitfield had secured roles on radio shows such as One Man’s Family and The Phil Harris and Alice Faye Show. Later on in her career, as well as starring in White Christmas, Anne appeared in episodes of Rawhide, Peter Gunn, Manhunt, The Untouchables, The Donna Reed Show, The Six Million Dollar Man and The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis and Emergency!

Anne Whitfield decided to leave Hollywood in the 1970s and moved to Washington where she devoted herself to ‘causes that promote Peace and preserve nature.’ She also worked as a steward for Clean Water at the Department of Ecology for the State of Wasington and received a bachelors in communications at Evergreen State College after going there to study.

For her 85th birthday, Anne Whitfield went hiking in the Dolomite Mountains of the Italian Alps and went on a Croatian cruise with her good friend Jo. According to the Burien News, “Annie moved to Burien in 2005 where she enjoyed running a bed and breakfast, hosting travellers from around the world. She loved her home and community, and was always happy to welcome friends and family in to share a glass of red wine, game of Bananagrams, or bowl of bean soup – always served in a beautiful hand-made ceramic bowl which she created at Moshier Art Studio, where she was able to express her love for potting.”

