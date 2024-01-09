The Boys in the Boat stars Joel Edgerton and is based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Daniel James Brown

The Boys in the Boat is coming to UK cinemas this week. George Clooney is once again behind the scenes as a director in this biopic that is inspired by the best-selling non-fiction novel of the same name by Daniel James Brown.

Starring Joel Edgerton (The Great Gatsby) in the lead as Al Ulbrickson, alongside Callum Turner (War and Peace) as Joe Rantz, it follows the underdog story of how the the University of Washington rowing team won gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

Here's everything you need to know about The Boys in the Boat and when you can catch it in UK cinemas.

What is The Boys in the Boat about?

Here is the official synopsis for The Boys in the Boat: "The Boys in the Boat is a sports drama based on the #1 New York Times bestselling non-fiction book written by Daniel James Brown. The film, directed by George Clooney, is about the 1936 University of Washington rowing team that competed for gold at the Summer Olympics in Berlin. This inspirational true story follows a group of underdogs at the height of the Great Depression as they are thrust into the spotlight and take on elite rivals from around the world."

Is there a trailer for The Boys in the Boat?

Yes, Amazon MGM Studios released a trailer ahead of the film's release in the US. It offers a preview of the story, cast and dramatic race. You can watch the trailer below.

Who stars in The Boys in the Boat?

Joel Edgerton as Al Ulbrickson

Callum Turner as Joe Rantz

Hadley Robinson as Joyce Sidmar

Sam Strike as Roger Morris

Thomas Elms as Chuck Day

Joel Phillimore as Gordy Adam

Tom Varey as Johnny White

Wil Coban as Jim McMillan

Bruce Herbelin-Earle as Shorty Hunt

Jack Mulhern as Don Hume

Luke Slattery as Bobby Moch

Chris Diamantopoulos as Royal Brougham

James Wolk as Coach Bolles

What has George Clooney said about The Boys in the Boat?

Clooney has spoken about his experience directing the film, in an interview with Yahoo he revealed that he was worried the movie was "dead" after he saw the cast rowing for the first time. He said: "The way they started out was shocking. It was literally like, 'dudes, you know you're all rowing together, right? You understand that?'"

Whilst Forbes reported in December that he had taken a hit on his finances to make the film, with Clooney revealing: "They made me give back my salary as a director."

He continued: "The budget on this wasn't a lot of money because it's not a Marvel movie. My co-producer Grant Heslov and I were on the line for any overages on the film, so we had to be very prepared. We trained everybody, and suddenly, our budget was short, and they said, 'Well, we need you to give back your money as a director,' which I did."

He added: "We ended up coming in under budget, and then they gave me my money back after we finished it two months ago."

Is The Boys in the Boat based on a true story?

The Boys in the Boat is inspired by the New York Times bestselling book from Daniel James Brown. It is based on the true story of the University of Washington rowing team, who took home the Gold medal during the Berlin Olympics in 1936 at the height of The Great Depression in America.

When can I watch The Boys in the Boat?