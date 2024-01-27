A memorial service for the anniversary of the Bali bombings. (Picture: Agung Parameswara/Getty Images)

A military panel at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba has recommended two Malaysian men spend 23 years behind bars for their links to the 2002 Bali bombings, a spokesman for the military commission said.

But, due to a previously secret provision of their plea deal and a separate sentence reduction held on Friday, the two men may now only serve five years in prison. Mohammed Farik Bin Amin and Mohammed Nazir Bin Lep already have spent about 17 years awaiting trial at Guantanamo.

The two men have denied any involvement, role or advance knowledge of the 2002 attacks. But, in their plea bargain now made public, the pair admitted they had conspired with the network of militants responsible over the course of many years.

The sentence recommendation for the two men still requires approval by the senior military authority over Guantanamo. Families of those murdered, including Polly Miller - who's husband Dan was one of the fatalities - have travelled to Guantanamo Bay to watch the sentencing.

What were the Bali bombings?

The Bali bombings were orchestrated by extremist group Jemaah Islamiyah in October 2002. The attack was one year, one month and one day after the 9/11 attacks in America.

The attack killed 202 people in two nearly simultaneous bombings at nightspots in Bali, Indonesia. Evening hotspots such as Paddy's Bar and the Sari Club were targeted by the extremists.