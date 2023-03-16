The attacks were carried out by the terrorist organisation Jemaah Islamiyah who deliberately targeted busy tourist spots

A new four-part drama which explores the Bali bombing in 2002 is set to air on ITVX.

The series will look at the devastating terrorist attack that rocked the Indonesian island in 2002, impacting both local Balinese and international tourists alike. It aims to showcase the everyday heroes from all over, who helped to rescue the injured and bring hope amongst the chaos.

Co-produced by Banijay labels Endemol Shine Australia and Screentime for Stan and 9Network in Australia, the new series has been developed in consultation with those impacted by the tragedy which took place in busy nightclubs in the popular tourist area of Kuta Beach. So, what was the Bali Bombing, how many people died and who was behind the terrorist attack? Here’s everything you need to know.

What happened in Bali 2002?

On 12 October, 2002 the Indonesian island of Bali was rocked by a terrorist attack. Three bombs were detonated in the busy tourist hotspot of Kuta Beach, two targeted tourist bars whilst the third was directed at the US consulate in Denpasar. The blasts left behind a heavy death toll claiming the lives of people from over 20 countries and leaving hundreds more injured.

A memorial service for those killed in the Bali bombings on October 12, 2002 (Photo: Edy Purnomo/Getty Images)

The attacks were carried out by the terrorist organisation Jemaah Islamiyah who deliberately targeted busy tourist spots. Reported by the BBC, Ali Imron who was jailed for his role in the attack explained Bali was chosen “because it was frequented by Americans and their associates”. Since the bombings a memorial to the victims was built on the site of the former Paddy’s Bar. Memorial services are held every year to mark the anniversary of the tragedy.

How many bombs were there?

A total of three bombs were detonated, two at popular night clubs The Sari Club and Paddy’s Bar at Kuta Beach and one in front of the US consulate in Denpasar. The attacks which were carried out by the terrorist organisation Jemaah Islamiyah deliberately targetted busy tourist spots.

How many people died?

The Bali bombing killed 202 people from over 20 countries. Australia was the country most impacted by the tragedy with 88 losing their lives in the blast. The attack was the single largest loss of Australian life due to terrorism.

A memorial service for the 20th anniversary of the Bali bombings (Photo: Agung Parameswara/Getty Images)

The National Museum of Australia have outlined the support Australia sent to Bali following the attack, including an Australian Federal Police (AFP) team, disaster victim identification team, forensic investigators, intelligence officers, administrators, security personnel and IT and communications staff. Speaking in the wake of the attack, the Australian Prime Minister at the time John Howard said: “So as we grapple inadequately and in despair to try and comprehend what has happened, let us gather ourselves together, let us wrap our arms not only around our fellow Australians but our arms around the people of Indonesia, of Bali.”

How long did the Bali bombers get in jail?

Indonesian and Australian authorities worked hard to find those who were responsible in the wake of the tragedy, with more than 30 people arrested for their involvement in the attack. Islamic teacher Huda bin Abdul Haq, who was known by the name Mukhlas was convicted of being the coordinator, helping to choose the target and secure finances. He also recruited his two younger brothers, Imron and Amrozi bin Nurhasyim.

Amrozi admitted to buying the chemicals and the minivan used in the attack on the Sari Club, he also named three men, Dulmatin, Abdul Ghoni and Umar Patek who helped make the explosives. Another man called Iqbal, wore a vest with a bomb in it to Paddy’s Bar and died in the attack.

All those who were associated with the bombings have either been arrested, executed or killed by police. Amrozi, Mukhlas and Imam Samudra were executed by firing squad by Indonesians officials in 2008, whilst Dulmatin was killed in a police shootout in 2010.

Where can I watch Bali 2002?