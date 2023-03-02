The 2017 terror attack following an Ariana Grande concert in the city killed 22 people and injured hundreds of other fans

An inquiry into the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017 has ruled that the terror attack might have been avoided if MI5 had acted on a “significant” piece of information about the attacker, Salman Abedi. (Image: Family handouts))

The Manchester Arena bombing “might have been prevented” if MI5 had acted on “significant” information about the suicide bomber Salman Abedi, an inquiry has found.

The 2017 terror attack saw the live performance venue in the city centre targeted following a concert by pop star Ariana Grande. Twenty-two people died in the bombing, while hundreds of others were injured.

Inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders has now said that MI5 failed to act on two pieces of evidence about Abedi, 22, prior to the attack which were incorrectly assessed to not be related to terrorism. One officer gave evidence during the inquiry in which he said that he did have concerns that one piece of intelligence about Abedi did raise a suspicion that it could be classed as a national security concern, but that he did not share his concerns with colleagues straight away and a report was not written on the same day.

The chairman added that Abedi had landed at Manchester Airport from Liyia four days before the attack took place. He said that had MI5 investigated the intelligence correctly, there could have been a chance that he could have been stopped at the airport or followed to where he stored the explosive used in the attack.

In the conclusion of the inquiry, Sir John said: “The delay in providing the report led to the missing of an opportunity to take a potentially important investigative action. Based on everything the Security Service knew or should have known, I am satisfied that such an investigative action would have been a proportionate and justified step to take.

“This should have happened. Although I accept that Salman Abedi demonstrated some security consciousness and that this might have affected the efficacy of the investigative action that I have identified, there was the real possibility that it would have produced actionable intelligence.”

