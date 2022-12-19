Venues and local authorities across the UK must have preventive action plans against terror attacks

New legislation in memory of Manchester Arena bombing victim Martyn Hett, will be introduced to tighten security at venues and ensure stronger protections against terrorism in public places the government has said.

The new rules known as Martyn’s Law, will cover all of the UK and will require venues and local authorities to have preventative action plans against terror attacks.

Mr Hett, 29, was one of 22 people killed during the attack at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017, and his mother Figen Murray has since campaigned for the measures.

Martyn Hett

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the draft legislation is due in early spring and he is committed to working with Mrs Murray to improve security measures at public venues, to honour "all those affected by terrorism."

How will the law affect UK venues?

Martyn’s Law will follow a tiered model linked to the type of activity taking place and the size of the expected audience and will seek to improve how prepared a venue is without putting an undue burden on business. A standard tier will apply to locations with a maximum capacity of more than 100 people.

Venues will need to undertake low-cost effective measures such as training, information sharing, and completion of a preparedness plan.

An enhanced tier will focus on high-capacity locations - that can hold 800 or more. Those sites will be required to undertake an additional risk assessment that will inform the development and implementation of a thorough security plan.

The government will also establish an inspection and enforcement regime, issuing sanctions for breaches, and will provide statutory guidance and bespoke support.

Mrs Murray was recently made an OBE for her counter-terrorism work and said this "common-sense security" could mean "fewer suffer what myself and the families of Manchester have had to endure".

Figen Murray with her son Martyn Hett

She received the news on what would have been Mr Hett’s 35th birthday. She said.“I got a phone call off Rishi Sunak himself on Thursday morning, which was incredible because it was actually Martyn’s 35th birthday"

“The Prime Minister knew about the birthday, so he mentioned it at the beginning, which was rather nice of him. I said to him it was the best birthday present I could have hoped for for Martyn.”

Mrs Murray added that her son would be “tickled pink” if he were here to hear about the legislation. She said: “He would be tickled pink, I would say, he would be really touched.

“But I think, on a more serious note, he would be really pleased that something as important as this kind of legislation, in his name, is going to be saving lives in the future.”

Praising Mrs Murray’s campaign, Mr Sunak said: “The way the city of Manchester came together as a community in the wake of the cowardly Manchester Arena attack, and the amazing work of campaigners like Figen Murray who have dedicated their lives to making us safer and promoting kindness and tolerance, is an inspiration to us all.

“I am committed to working with Figen to improve security measures at public venues and spaces and to delivering this vital legislation to honour Martyn’s memory and all of those affected by terrorism.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman thanked Mrs Murray and her campaign for their “tireless efforts”.

She said: “Protecting the public from danger is a key responsibility of any government. The terrorist threat we face is diverse and continually evolving, which is why this legislation is so important.

“I would like to thank Figen Murray and the Martyn’s Law campaign for their support in the development of this vital reform.

“Their tireless efforts have helped inform our approach and the heart-breaking stories from survivors and their families are a constant reminder as to why we must deliver on this commitment to work together to improve public security.”

Brendan Cox, the widower of murdered MP Jo Cox and co-founder of Survivors Against Terror, also praised Mrs Murray for her “passion and drive” in bringing Martyn’s Law to fruition. He wrote on Twitter: “She turned her loss into a legacy that will make us all safer.

