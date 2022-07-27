Becci Rees-Hughes was found dead at a property in the early hours of Monday morning

A man died in a car crash while being chased by police investigating the murder of a woman thought to be his partner.

Police discovered the body of Becci Rees-Hughes at a property in Beverley in the early hours of Monday 25 July after receiving reports of concern for safety.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A murder probe was launched by Humberside Police after Becci was found at an address on Samman Road.

A man, believed to be her partner, left the address at around 6am, in a Volkswagen Polo, and died half an hour later in a collision with a van on the A1035 between Seaton and Hornsea.

The van driver was reported to have suffered serious and "potentially life-changing" injuries and was in hospital.

‘Our thoughts are with Becci’s family’

Police said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with her death.

The force has said that as a police pursuit was involved, the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) to be independently reviewed.

A post mortem examination will be carried out to establish the cause of death in the coming days.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Alan Curtis said: “Our thoughts are with Becci’s family at this very difficult time.