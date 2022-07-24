Man stabbed to death inside pub in Ealing, West London

No arrests have been made but a murder investigation has been launched by the Met Police

A man in his 50s has been stabbed to death inside a pub in Ealing, west London.

The Met Police rushed to a pub on Uxbridge Road, Ealing just before midnight on 23 July.

The victim, believed to be in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Scotland Yard have announced a murder investigation has been launched, they are looking for witnesses as they start to investigate who could be behind the shocking attack.

They confirmed that no arrests have been made as the investigation was at an “early stage”.

The man’s family have been informed and will be supported by specialist police officers during this time.