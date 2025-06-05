A 25-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty as part of an investigation into the discovery of 37 dead dogs, and the remains of four further animals have been found.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman, from London, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon and is in custody, police said.

Essex Police officers, together with staff from the RSPCA and Basildon Council, discovered the 37 dead dogs during a joint visit to a property in Crays Hill, Billericay, last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 25-year-old man, Ovaeed Rahman, of Hope Road in Crays Hill, Billericay, was last month charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal. Rahman is also charged with an offence contrary to the Animal Welfare Act 2006 and three counts of fraud by false representation.

Police outside the property in Crays Hill, Billericay in Essex after the remains of 37 dogs were found | Essex Police

He appeared before Southend Magistrates’ Court last month and was remanded in custody until a plea hearing at Basildon Crown Court on June 9.

A second man, who was arrested on suspicion of fraud relating to transfer of ownership of dogs and animal cruelty offences, has been conditionally bailed until July.

Police said that 21 live animals were recovered.

The force said that following information provided by a member of the public, officers from Essex Police and the RSPCA carried out further investigations at the Crays Hill location on Wednesday. The original scene had been stood down on May 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said the remains of four further animals were identified when buildings were dismantled by the landowner, with liaison with Essex Police.

An Essex Police spokesperson said: “We are now working to respectfully remove these remains from the scene and the Basildon Neighbourhood Policing Team will work to establish if they are linked to our investigation.”

Inspector Steve Parry, of Basildon Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We understand the concerns of the local community. We would ask people not to speculate and allow us to carry out our complex and thorough investigations.”

Anyone with any information is asked to submit it at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020125R48-PO1