Billericay dead dogs: Woman, 25, arrested for animal cruelty as part of investigation into discovery of 37 dead animals in Essex
The woman, from London, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon and is in custody, police said.
Essex Police officers, together with staff from the RSPCA and Basildon Council, discovered the 37 dead dogs during a joint visit to a property in Crays Hill, Billericay, last month.
A 25-year-old man, Ovaeed Rahman, of Hope Road in Crays Hill, Billericay, was last month charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal. Rahman is also charged with an offence contrary to the Animal Welfare Act 2006 and three counts of fraud by false representation.
He appeared before Southend Magistrates’ Court last month and was remanded in custody until a plea hearing at Basildon Crown Court on June 9.
A second man, who was arrested on suspicion of fraud relating to transfer of ownership of dogs and animal cruelty offences, has been conditionally bailed until July.
Police said that 21 live animals were recovered.
The force said that following information provided by a member of the public, officers from Essex Police and the RSPCA carried out further investigations at the Crays Hill location on Wednesday. The original scene had been stood down on May 14.
Police said the remains of four further animals were identified when buildings were dismantled by the landowner, with liaison with Essex Police.
An Essex Police spokesperson said: “We are now working to respectfully remove these remains from the scene and the Basildon Neighbourhood Policing Team will work to establish if they are linked to our investigation.”
Inspector Steve Parry, of Basildon Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We understand the concerns of the local community. We would ask people not to speculate and allow us to carry out our complex and thorough investigations.”
Anyone with any information is asked to submit it at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020125R48-PO1