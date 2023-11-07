A 16-year-old boy has been hospitalised after he was shot in an attack in Birmingham on Bonfire Night

A teenage boy is fighting for his life after he was shot in an attack on Bonfire Night (Sunday 5 November). The 16-year-old boy was hospitalised in a critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound following an incident on Lighthorne Aveue in the Ladywood area of Birmingham. The attack took place at around 12.30pm.

Emergency services in attendance included two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and a critical care paramedic. A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews found the patient in a critical condition. Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support. He was conveyed to hospital on blue lights in a life-threatening condition with the MERIT trauma doctor travelling on board to provide continued treatment en route.”

Police are urging anyone with any information on the shooting to come forward to officers. A spokesperson for West Midlands Police: "We're investigating after a teenager suffered serious injuries following a shooting in Ladywood, Birmingham. We were called to an address in at around 12.30pm to reports a 16-year-old had suffered gunshot injuries.

"He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition today. We've been carrying out enquiries in the area as we continue to establish exactly what happened and who was involved. We've got officers on patrol in and around the area to offer reassurance and be a point of contact for anybody with concerns."