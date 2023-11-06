Nottinghamshire drugs bust: £200k worth of ketamine found hidden inside coffee packets during East Midlands Airport raid
Nottinghamshire Police have intercepted £200,000 worth of ketamine hidden in coffee packets at East Midlands Airport
A "huge haul" of ketamine has been intercepted by Border Force officer, with 7kg of the class B drug found inside coffee packets at East Midlands Airport.
Nottinghamshire Police said that the parcel had been delivered from an address in Dusseldorf, Germany and was intended for an address in the Lenton area of Nottingham. It arrived at the airport on 30 October.
According to police, seven bags of 'coffee' were found inside the parcel. These coffee packets were later found to contain packets of the drug. The street value of the 7kg haul is believed to be around £200,000.
An arrest has since been made by Nottinghamshire Police, with a 27-year-old man taken into custody on 1 November. The suspect was questioned and later bailed pending further investigation.
PC Daniel Mottishaw, said: "The combined efforts of Nottinghamshire Police and Border Force have £200,000 worth of ketamine from plaguing our streets. The sale of such drugs is controlled by gangs who inflict violence and exploitation in our communities. I’d like to thank our colleagues in Border Force for the role they played in intercepting this consignment. “Such collaboration shows our collective determination to tackle organised criminal groups head on, and stem the supply of harmful drugs. We will continue to work to disrupt criminals who prey on the vulnerable and seek to profit from other people’s misery by selling illegal drugs which we know has a hugely detrimental impact on our communities.”