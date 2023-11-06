7kg of ketamine worth £200,000 was found hidden in packets of coffee ground after the shipment was intercepted by police at East Midlands Airport. (Credit: Nottinghamshire Police)

A "huge haul" of ketamine has been intercepted by Border Force officer, with 7kg of the class B drug found inside coffee packets at East Midlands Airport.

Nottinghamshire Police said that the parcel had been delivered from an address in Dusseldorf, Germany and was intended for an address in the Lenton area of Nottingham. It arrived at the airport on 30 October.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to police, seven bags of 'coffee' were found inside the parcel. These coffee packets were later found to contain packets of the drug. The street value of the 7kg haul is believed to be around £200,000.

An arrest has since been made by Nottinghamshire Police, with a 27-year-old man taken into custody on 1 November. The suspect was questioned and later bailed pending further investigation.