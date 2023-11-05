A 32-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder in Devon after another woman, who was having a cardiac arrest, was found dead. The woman was pronounced dead at a house in Gorwell Road, Barnstaple

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another woman was found dead.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called by the ambulance service to a report of a woman in cardiac arrest on Saturday at about 5.15pm. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene at a house in Gorwell Road, Barnstaple, Devon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police have launched an investigation and arrested a 32-year-old woman from the Barnstaple area on suspicion of murder. Police - who say the pair knew each other - have been trying to locate the victim's next of kin. Officers still at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Neil Blanchard, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “It is believed that the deceased and the suspect are known to each other, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

"We are appealing for witnesses so if you have any information that could help us with our enquiries, please get in touch. We would also urge people not to speculate on social media about the circumstances around this matter. In the meantime, members of the public will see a heightened police presence in the area over the coming days as our enquiries continue.”