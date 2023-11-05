Man charged with trying to murder a police officer is named

Telling news your way
Canvey Island police attempted murder: Man charged with attack

A man has been charged with attempted murder after an attack on a police officer in Essex

By Tom Morton
2 minutes ago
A man has been charged with attempted murder after an attack on a police officer.

Officers were called to Canvey Island in Essex about 4am yesterday after reports of a disturbance. While they were there, a PC was assaulted and taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

A man was arrested at the scene and now David Coe, 45, of First Avenue, Canvey Island has been charged with attempted murder. He has been remanded into custody and will next appear at Southend Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Det Chief Supt Andrew Waldie said: “Officers from our Castle Point and Rochford Criminal Investigation Department have carried out a thorough investigation working with the Crown Prosecution Service to secure the charge. The safety of our officers and of the public is our priority. The officer was responding to concerns from the public and has been assaulted on arrival. This is totally unacceptable. Assaults against police officers should never be accepted as part of the job we do, and we will continue to support this officer whilst he recovers.” 

