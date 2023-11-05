Man charged with trying to murder a police officer is named

Officers were called to Canvey Island in Essex about 4am yesterday after reports of a disturbance. While they were there, a PC was assaulted and taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account.

A man was arrested at the scene and now David Coe, 45, of First Avenue, Canvey Island has been charged with attempted murder. He has been remanded into custody and will next appear at Southend Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Det Chief Supt Andrew Waldie said: “Officers from our Castle Point and Rochford Criminal Investigation Department have carried out a thorough investigation working with the Crown Prosecution Service to secure the charge. The safety of our officers and of the public is our priority. The officer was responding to concerns from the public and has been assaulted on arrival. This is totally unacceptable. Assaults against police officers should never be accepted as part of the job we do, and we will continue to support this officer whilst he recovers.”