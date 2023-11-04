A woman fell from a flat window as an XL Bully dog went on the rampage in Mansfield

A woman fell out of a flat window after an XL Bully went on the attack, police have said.

The dog is reported to have gone berserk in Hickling Court, Mansfield, last night at about 11pm. Police said they were told that 'a large dog had attacked people and was on the loose'.

A man and a woman were taken to hospital with serious injuries, and police say it's thought she fell 'from the window of a flat where the attack began'. The dog, which is believed to be an XL Bully type, was seized from a nearby property and taken to secure kennels. A 38-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control.