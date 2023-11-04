XL Bully: Woman falls from window as dog goes on the attack in Mansfield
A woman fell from a flat window as an XL Bully dog went on the rampage in Mansfield
and live on Freeview channel 276
A woman fell out of a flat window after an XL Bully went on the attack, police have said.
The dog is reported to have gone berserk in Hickling Court, Mansfield, last night at about 11pm. Police said they were told that 'a large dog had attacked people and was on the loose'.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A man and a woman were taken to hospital with serious injuries, and police say it's thought she fell 'from the window of a flat where the attack began'. The dog, which is believed to be an XL Bully type, was seized from a nearby property and taken to secure kennels. A 38-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control.
The injuries sustained are not believed to be life-threatening and an investigation has started to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. Any witnesses, or anyone with any information about this incident, is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 823 of 3 November. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
XL Bullies have been behind a number of attacks in recent months, and are being banned by the government. In mid-October two women in Stoke-on-Trent were taken to hospital after an attack, and at the beginning of last month a man in Sunderland died after being savaged, leading to a murder charge. In mid September Ian Price of Stonnall, Staffordshire, died while protecting his elderly mother from two of the dogs.