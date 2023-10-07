A Ring doorbell captured the moment an XL Bully-type dog killed a cat in the cat owner's front garden

This is the horrifying moment a family cat was killed by an XL Bully-type dog in its owner's front garden.

Nima Begum, 40, was getting ready to take her three-year-old son for an ice cream when she heard shouts from her garden. Fearful of who it may have been, Ms Begum opened the upstairs window of her home to see a man physically struggling to get hold of the strong dog.

The moment that Kiwi the cat, inset, was savaged by an XL Bully-type dog in Norwich

With no sign of her cat Kiwi, the man, whose dog's mouth was covered in blood, kept shouting to her "your cat is fine" and apologising for what had happened. She later discovered her beloved pet had been "ripped to pieces."

The whole horrifying incident was caught on Nima's own doorbell camera on Friday, 29 September). The mum-of-three said her children were distraught and too traumatised to eat dinner that night.

Nima, of Norwich, Norfolk, said: "It all happened in seconds. I was absolutely frightened and my cat was ripped into pieces. I have seen that dog off the lead every day for a few months. It could have been the dog attacking my three-year-old boy. My biggest worry is not just about my child, but for the school nearby. I am so scared to take my boy to the nursery across the road."