Two women were taken to hospital after an incident in Stoke-on-Trent which involved a dog thought to be an XL Bully

Emergency services were called to an address in Baker Crescent, Baddeley Green, Stoke-on-Trent, after reports of a dog attack inside just after 11.40am on Thursday (12 October), Staffordshire Police said. Officers contained the dog at the scene. The dog will now be put down.

Police are appealing for information about the incident, and anyone who can help has been asked to call the police on 101, quoting reference 215 of October 12.

Two women have been taken to hospital after being attacked by a dog which is suspected to be an XL bully in Stoke-on-Trent. Stock image of an XL Bully dog by Adobe Photos.