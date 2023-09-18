Ian Price died while trying to defend his elderly mother from a pair of vicious American XL Bully dogs

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have slammed sick web ghouls for sharing "horrendous" footage of two XL Bully dogs savaging a dad-of-two to death.

Ian Price, 52, was mauled by the powerful beasts just yards away from his family home while trying to protect his elderly mum in Stonnall, Staffordshire, on Thursday (September 14).

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Price, who died in the Bully XL attack in Stonnall, Staffordshire

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local residents desperately called 999 as the harrowing attack unfolded in the street after the mutts escaped from a neighbour's window.

Mr Price was airlifted to hospital but could not be saved despite the efforts of medics, making him the sixth person to die in a dog attack in England this year.

Disturbing footage showing the moment the dad was set upon by the crazed animals has since been shared online and forwarded "many times" on WhatsApp.

In the clip, a neighbour can be heard calling 999 to report a "very, very serious" dog attack on a man while others can be heard screaming: "Do something!"

Advertisement

Advertisement

Staffordshire Police has now urged people not to share the video of the fatal attack "for the sake of Mr Price's family".

A force spokesperson said: "We are aware that video footage of the recent dog attack in Stonall where a man sadly died is now being circulated on social media.

"This was a horrendous incident and we understand that the impact felt by the local community is large.

"However, we would urge anyone with footage of the attack to not post or share it on social media for the sake of the victim’s family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It’s important that anyone with video evidence from this incident send it to us instead.

"Please call us on 101 quoting incident number 405 of 14 September.

"Alternatively you can message us using Live Chat on our website – https://orlo.uk/7qfFV or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Police in Stonnall, Staffordshire, the day after the Bully XL attack which claimed Ian Price's life

A 30-year-old man from south Staffordshire was initially arrested on suspicion of being in charge of dogs dangerously out of control causing injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was further arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after Mr Price died and has since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

The attack came just days after 11-year-old Ana Paun and two men were injured in a a shocking XL Bully attack in Birmingham.

And the day before Mr Price was killed, 10-year-old Mohammed Sami Raza was savaged by a Staffie just a few miles away in Walsall, West Midlands.