A man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to murder a police officer early this morning.

It happened on Canvey Island in Essex this morning. Police were called at about 4am to reports of a disturbance at a home in First Avenue. While they were there, one officer was assaulted and suffered a neck injury and was taken to hospital.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody. Essex Police say officers will be in the area for the rest of the day, carrying out inquiries.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andrew Waldie said: “We are taking this assault extremely seriously and it is totally unacceptable one of our officers had their life put in danger whilst trying to keep the public safe. I’m pleased to say the officer has been discharged from hospital and we are supporting him whilst he recovers. The arrested man remains in custody and we reassure the public that there is no risk as a result of this incident.”

Police want to hear from anyone who saw what happened or may have CCTV or doorbell footage of it - it is incident number 192 of 4 November.