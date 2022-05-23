West Midlands Police said a 27-year-old woman is suspected of administering poison with intent to endanger life

The suspect has been suspended by the hospital and released by police pending further inquiries (Photo: Google)

A hospital staff member has been arrested on suspicion of poisoning an infant who died at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

The 27-year-old woman, reported by The Sun to be a nurse, was arrested last Thursday, hours after the death.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspect has been suspended by the hospital and released by police pending further inquiries (Photo: Google)

What have police said?

West Midlands Police said the woman is suspected of administering poison with intent to endanger life.

She has been suspended by the hospital and released by police pending further inquiries.

In a statement, police said: “We’ve arrested a 27-year-old woman in connection with the death of an infant. The child sadly passed away on Thursday at hospital.

“The woman was arrested on Thursday evening at a property in the West Midlands area on suspicion of administering poison with intent to endanger life.

“She has been released while the investigation continues and the results of forensic tests are examined.

“The family of the child are being supported by specially-trained officers.”

A spokesperson for Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust added: “Following the death of an infant at our Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at Birmingham Children’s Hospital, we have asked West Midlands Police to examine what has happened, in line with our own safeguarding policy.

“The staff member involved has been suspended by the trust after following the national process on the sudden unexpected death of a child.