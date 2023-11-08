Murder investigation has been launched after a 16-year-old boy died following a shooting in Birmingham.

He sadly died in hospital on Tuesday (November 7) and a 17-year-old boy who was arrested following the incident remains in police custody for questioning.

Chief Inspector Sara Beech, from Birmingham Local Policing Area (LPA) said: "This is the tragic death of a young man who should have had his life ahead of him. Our thoughts are with all his family and friends at what is an incredibly painful time.

"We understand this dreadful news will naturally cause concern and upset within the community, but we need people to remain calm so we can fully investigate, get answers and convict whoever was responsible.

"We have increased patrols in the area to offer reassurance and our officers will be available for anyone who has information."