Birmingham Ladywood shooting: Murder investigation launched after boy, 16, dies
Murder investigation has been launched after a 16-year-old boy died following a shooting in Birmingham.
A murder investigation has been launched after a teenage boy who was shot in Birmingham on Bonfire Night has died. West Midlands Police said the 16-year-old was found with serious injuries at an address in Lighthorne Avenue, Ladywood, at around 12.30pm on Sunday (November 5)
He sadly died in hospital on Tuesday (November 7) and a 17-year-old boy who was arrested following the incident remains in police custody for questioning.
Chief Inspector Sara Beech, from Birmingham Local Policing Area (LPA) said: "This is the tragic death of a young man who should have had his life ahead of him. Our thoughts are with all his family and friends at what is an incredibly painful time.
"We understand this dreadful news will naturally cause concern and upset within the community, but we need people to remain calm so we can fully investigate, get answers and convict whoever was responsible.
"We have increased patrols in the area to offer reassurance and our officers will be available for anyone who has information."
Police said they will remain in place in Lighthorne Avenue and another off St Vincent Street as part of their enquiries .