A 23-year-old man dies after being stabbed on the dancefloor of a nightclub in Birmingham on Boxing Day

A man has died after being stabbed on the dancefloor of a nightclub in Birmingham on Boxing Day. Police were called to The Crane nightclub on Adderley Street in Digbeth just before 11.45pm to reports of the stabbing.

The 23-year-old victim was pronounced dead around 30 minutes later. West Midlands Police said a murder investigation has been launched. Police said hundreds of people were in attendance at the nightclub at the time and urged any witnesses to come forward.

No one has been arrested for the murder at this stage and police are urging anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch. Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a young man enjoying himself with friends on a Boxing Day night out and our thoughts are with his friends and family today.

“We know there were hundreds of people in the nightclub at the time. While we’ve spoken to a number of them already, we still need to hear from anyone who was there and who witnessed or even filmed what happened.

“We believe that the victim was approached by a group of people, and was then stabbed, so we’re working hard to identify all of those involved.” Detectives are viewing CCTV from the nightclub in an attempt to identify the culprit.

Crane Nightclub, Adderley Street, Digbeth, Birmingham, where a man was stabbed to death on the dancefloor. (Emma Trimble / SWNS)