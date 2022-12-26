Merseyside Police have said she is not believed to have been the gunman’s target

Elle Edwards who has been named as the women who died in a shooting incident at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, near Liverpool

A 26-year-old woman killed in a pub shooting on Christmas Eve near Liverpool has been named as Elle Edwards.

Ms Edwards was at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village on Merseyside with her sister and friends when she was shot in the head.

She died in hospital and Merseyside Police have said she is not believed to have been the gunman’s target.

What happened in Wallasey shooting?

Police were called to the scene shortly before midnight on Christmas Eve, with one neighbour saying they had assumed the gunshots were celebratory fireworks for the festive season.

A 28-year-old man from Beechwood in the Wirral remained in a critical condition on Christmas Day, police said.

Three other men who were hurt were not believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said: “We believe that the gunman fired shots towards the front entrance of the pub.