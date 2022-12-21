Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed when a gunman chased a burglar into her home in Liverpool in August

A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Thomas Cashman, 34, appeared via videolink wearing a pale-coloured polo shirt at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday (21 December).

Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, West Derby, entered not guilty pleas to Olivia’s murder, the attempted murder of Nee, the wounding with intent of Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel, as well as two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Ms Korbel was in court along with other family members, some of whom shook their heads as the not guilty pleas were entered.

What happened to Olivia Pratt-Korbel?

Olivia was fatally shot by a gunman who chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on 22 August.

Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was also injured in the shooting, which happened just after 10pm.

In a statement released by Merseyside Police at the time, Olivia’s family said: “We as a family are heartbroken and have lost a huge part of our life.”

The family described Olivia, or Liv, as a “unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born”.

They said: “She loved life and all it had to offer. Liv loved dressing up and was very particular on how she was dressed, like any other little girl she loved doing her make-up and nails, she was nine going on 19.

“Liv was adored by everyone who knew her and would instantly make friends with anyone and everyone. She was often seen going up and down the street on her new bike she had just got for her birthday.