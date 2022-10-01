Olivia Pratt-Korbel died from gunshot wounds after a burglar was chased into her home

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel nearly six weeks after she was shot in the chest at her home in Liverpool.

Thomas Cashman, 34, appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, West Derby, is accused of killing Olivia, who died after convicted burglar Joseph Nee was chased into her family’s property in Dovecot on 22 August.

He has also been charged with the attempted murders of Olivia’s mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, who was injured during the incident, and Nee.

He faces two further counts of possessing a firearm to endanger life.

A second man, Paul Russell, 40, of Snowberry Road, also in West Derby, has been charged with assisting an offender.

He also appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Pink ties, jackets, scarves and bows were worn by those attending the service after her family asked people to wear a “splash of pink”.

Ms Korbel carried a pink teddy bear into the service, during which she said: “Liv touched so many people’s hearts and was loved and adored by everyone. She will never be forgotten.

“I will never say goodbye but what I will say is goodnight, love you, see you in the morning.”

The Coffin of Olivia Pratt-Korbell is carried into St Margaret Mary’s Church. Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images

What happened during the court hearing?

Ms Korbel was in court for the hearing, along with Olivia’s father, John Francis Pratt, a number of police officers and more than 20 members of the media.

Cashman, wearing a pale T-shirt, was in handcuffs in the dock and surrounded by four police officers.

He spoke to give his name, date of birth and address.

The court heard the case could only be dealt with by the crown court.

During a short break while a date for his next appearance was arranged, Cashman sat with his head bowed.

Chairman of the magistrates’ bench Hugh Thompson said: “This matter is being sent to Liverpool Crown Court for 2pm this afternoon.”

Russell, 40, of Snowberry Road, West Derby, also appeared in court, charged with assisting an offender.

The court heard he was alleged to have assisted Cashman by driving him away from the scene and disposing of clothing.

No application for bail was made and he was remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 31 October.

What did police say?

Speaking previously Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said the police remained committed to finding all those involved in the tragedy.

He said: “Our work continues in earnest. At the beginning of the investigation we were firm in our commitment to finding all of those involved in this case, which includes the people who have tried to shield and protect individuals, and those who have supplied the weapon or are hiding the weapons used in this incident.