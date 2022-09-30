Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot in the chest at her home in Liverpool on 22 August

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, police have confirmed.

Olivia was shot in the chest at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on 22 August. Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was injured as the gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into their property at about 10pm.

Merseyside Police said on Thursday evening that a man from the area has been taken to a police station where he will be questioned by detectives. It comes after a £200,000 reward was offered for information concerning the gunman’s whereabouts.

Officers said the investigation into Olivia’s murder is ongoing and continues the appeal for information.

Prior to the most recent arrest, officers arrested nine different men, but all had been released on bail.

A statement from police read: “The investigation into Olivia’s murder is ongoing and we continue to appeal for people with information to come forward to assist us in bringing those responsible to justice.”

Announcing Crimestoppers’s biggest single reward offer last week, the charity’s founder and chairman Lord Ashcroft said: “This case has been incredibly shocking, not just for those who are directly affected but also for Liverpool and the nation as a whole.

“I am delighted that with the support of a private donor, Crimestoppers can now offer a record £200,000 for information to catch Olivia’s killer.

“A precious young life has been lost so we need every effort to find those involved in this appalling killing.”

Police have also revealed the two weapons used in the attack were a .38 revolver – the gun responsible for killing Olivia – and a Glock-type self-loading 9mm pistol which was fired in the initial stages of the incident.

Earlier this month Olivia’s funeral was held at St Margaret Mary’s Church in Knotty Ash. Pink ties, jackets, scarves and bows were worn by those attending the service after her family asked people to wear a “splash of pink”.

Ms Korbel carried a pink teddy bear into the service, during which she said: “Liv touched so many people’s hearts and was loved and adored by everyone. She will never be forgotten.

