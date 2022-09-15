Mourners wearing pink paid their respects to Olivia Pratt-Korbel as her funeral took place on Thursday

The mum of Olivia Pratt-Korbel told mourners at the nine-year-old’s funeral that her daughter will “never be forgotten”.

During her eulogy for Olivia, Cheryl Korbel also said she would “never say goodbye” but would instead say “goodnight”.

People lined the street as Olivia’s coffin arrived at the church in a horse-drawn carriage.

The funeral mass for the schoolgirl, who was shot at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, took place at 11am on Thursday at St Margaret Mary’s Church in Knotty Ash.

A notice from the family requested all those attending wore a splash of pink.

The white coffin, with butterflies on the side, was topped with lilies and unicorn and teddy bear shaped floral tributes were placed alongside it in the white carriage.

Police are continuing to hunt for the gunman who chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into Olivia’s family home at about 10pm on 22 August.

On Wednesday, founder of charity Crimestoppers Lord Ashcroft offered a £50,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for her death.

What did Olivia’s mum say during the eulogy?

A hearse with floral tributes saying “daughter” and “Liv” arrived at the church shortly before the carriage.

Olivia’s mother carried a pink teddy.

Mourners, many with pink ribbons pinned to their outfits, were in tears as the cortège arrived.

In a eulogy, Olivia’s mum said her daughter had been born six weeks early and spent nine days in a special baby unit.

She said: “She was so small yet even as a newborn she had her own mind.”

She said Olivia was independent and even as a toddler would choose her own clothes.

Mrs Korbel said: “Although she loved sparkle and glitz she would never go overboard and she was very particular, even down to her socks.”

She added: “Olivia was very chatty and bubbly and would talk for England, to the point we thought she had Duracell batteries inside her somewhere.”

Mrs Korbel said: “Olivia loved to sing and dance. She’d always be singing along to songs she enjoyed, especially when we would be driving in the car and she would always be in charge of the CD player.”

Olivia's mother Cheryl Korbel walks behind Olivia Pratt-Korbel's coffin as it is carried out of St Margaret Mary's Church in Knotty Ash,

She said Olivia had a great imagination and would mimic her family.

She said: “Olivia knew exactly how to wrap people around her little finger to get what she wanted, especially her brother Ryan and sister Chloe.

“She would often give them a cheeky smile and they would give in instantly.”

She said Olivia loved animals and would put the family dog Gizmo in a pram.

She added: “She would have made a great lawyer as she had an answer for everything.”

Ending the eulogy, Mrs Korbel said: “Liv touched so many people’s hearts and was loved and adored by everyone.

“She will never be forgotten.

“I will never say goodbye but what I will say is goodnight, love you, see you in the morning.”

How were Olivia’s classmates paying tribute to her?

Pupils at St Margaret Mary’s Junior School, next to the church, were also set to wear pink to remember their classmate, headteacher Rebecca Wilkinson said.

Speaking ahead of the funeral she said: “We were mindful of the fact that the children had to take some sort of role today, in spite of the fact that they’re not going to the church.

“The wishes of the family in church were that everyone wear a splash of pink so today in school the children are all wearing a splash of pink.

“We have got pink hearts in the windows facing the main road, we have got pink ribbons on the fence.”

Each of the 480 pupils at the school will be creating a flower which will form part of a memorial for Olivia, Mrs Wilkinson said.

And school uniform rules will be relaxed to allow nail varnish.

Mrs Wilkinson said: “One of the amazing memories that the class teacher and children shared was one day Olivia came to school wearing pink nail varnish and she spent the whole day hiding her hands so that I wouldn’t see the fact she was wearing pink nail varnish!

“So for that reason, as well as a splash of pink, we have said that the children can wear pink nail varnish today if they so wish.”