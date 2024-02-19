Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The three children who were found dead at a home in Bristol have been named by police as siblings seven-year-old Fares Bash, three-year-old Joury Bash and nine-month-old Mohammed Bash - with a 42-year-old woman remaining in custody on suspicion of murder.

Police were called to a home in Blaise Walk, Sea Mills, Bristol at 12.40am on Sunday after being called over concern for their welfare. The young children inside the property were pronounced dead a short time later. The woman arrested at the scene remains in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A heavy police presence remains in the area, with a cordon still in place next to the house on Blaise Walk. Forensics officers could be seen walking in and out of the property throughout the day. Police said forensic post-mortem examinations will be carried out on the children to establish the cause of death, which are not likely to be completed until the middle to the end of this week at the earliest.

Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen described the incident as 'isolated'. She said: "It’s important to stress we are treating this as an isolated incident and we don’t believe there to be any ongoing risk to the wider community. We’ve been humbled by the community response to this tragedy. At a time of great sadness and disbelief, we’ve seen spontaneous acts of care and support.

“Within hours of the incident occurring, a local church was opened up for people to gather and mourn. This is what being in a community is all about and we’d like to thank all those who continue to offer this important and selfless service. The death of such young children is a great shock to the whole community and this incident has had a profound and deep impact on all of us in the police. We’ll be making sure all those involved in the response and the subsequent investigation are given any welfare support they may need.

Police and forensics on the scene at Blaise Walk, Sea Mills, Bristol.

“I know people will be eager to have answers, but the major crime investigation team are in the very early stages of what will be a highly sensitive, complex and thorough investigation, and it will take time to establish all the facts. We anticipate we’ll need to carry out further inquiries at the scene for the rest of the week and there will be some cordons in place while we do this.”

A woman, who did not wish to be named, described the arrested woman as “lovely”. She said the family had two boys, aged around eight and six months, and a girl aged around four. She told the PA news agency: “She was so happy when she had that little boy. We were so happy for her, we came round and gave gifts. I’m very surprised because she was really gentle, really lovely. She always had a smile on her face." However, the woman added: “After the baby, she was having a really hard time.”

She said the woman and her husband were Sudanese.

A 42-year-old Bristol taxi driver said he had last seen the mother and her three children two weeks ago. He said: “She was happy. Her kids were all happy.” The man said the family were part of the Sudanese community in Bristol. He added: “She is a very nice person. It is very sad.”