Police have released pictures of a man connected with a sexual assault on a teenager near Boadmasters festival

Police are on the hunt for a man connected with a serious sexual assault near music festival, Boardmasters. Devon and Cornwall Police say they want to speak to the unknown white man, seen in pictures wearing dark shorts and a shirt on CCTV images.

The force say the man may be connected to a serious sexual assault on an 18-year-old girl that took place on Towan Beach, Cornwall, on Sunday (13/8). He is believed to have been attending the Boardmasters Festival near Newquay, Cornwall, and got a bus back to the site at around 2.30am.

Boardmasters is an annual five-day surfing-inspired event which ran from Wednesday (9/8) to Sunday last week.

The victim of the attack is being supported by specialist officers while police investigate.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Detectives investigating a report of serious sexual assault have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection to the incident.

"It was reported to have taken place on Towan Beach between 1.45am and 2.20am this morning [Sunday 13 August].

"The victim, an 18-year-old woman, is being supported by specialist officers. It’s believed that the man pictured, who may be able to assist with enquires, may have been attending the Boardmasters Festival and got a bus back to the site at around 2.30am.

"If you recognise him or have any information which may assist enquiries, please call police on 101 or report via our website quoting log 133 of August 13."

A spokesperson for Boardmasters Festival said: "We are aware of information released by the police today regarding an incident which took place outside of the festival in Newquay.