Boy, 12, arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies following crash

The boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a bladed article

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested following the death of a woman who was injured in a crash in Sheffield.

The youth was detained on suspicion of murder and possession of a bladed article. He remains in police custody on Thursday (6 April) afternoon.

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a bladed article, following the death of a woman in her 60s who was injured in a collision in Greenhill last night. Picture: Alastair Ulke

“A 12-year-old boy was located a short time later and arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a bladed article. He remains in police custody.”

Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell added: “This will be a deeply distressing time for the families of those involved in this incident, and I would ask their privacy is respected as they seek to understand what has happened.”

The Star reports that the police spokesperson has not provided specific details about the location of the Greenhill collision, but residents report that it took place on Hemper Lane, at the junction with Reney Drive. Hemper Lane was also reportedly closed until this early hours of this morning. A property on Hemper Lane remained under police guard this afternoon.

