Thomas Cashman was found unanimously guilty of murder by a jury last week

The man who shot and killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 42 years at Manchester Crown Court.

Thomas Cashman, 34, refused to appear before the court for sentencing on Monday (3 April). He was last week found guilty by a jury of fatally shooting the schoolgirl as he chased a convicted drug dealer into her Liverpool home last August.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 34-year-old admitted being a “high-level” cannabis dealer but denied being the gunman in the incident, which also injured Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, and Joseph Nee, the intended target, in Dovecot on 22 August 2022.

Cashman was found guilty of murder, attempted murder, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to Olivia’s mother and two charges of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life by a jury at Manchester Crown Court last week.

During his sentencing on Monday (3 April), Cashman did not appear. Lawyer John Cooper KC said Cashman had not attended as he was aware that the Crown Prosecutors were singing "We are the Champions" following the verdict in his trial.

He said: “He has been spoken to and been given certain advice but he is concerned that the matter is turning into a circus.”

Thomas Cashman was found guilty of the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel last week (Credit: PA/ NationalWorld)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Justice Yip said she regarded his lack of attendance as “disrespectful” to not only the court but those interested in proceedings, including the family of the deceased.

Responding to the news that Cashman had not attended court to face sentencing, a Ministry of Justice (MoJ) source told the PA news agency: “Olivia Pratt-Korbel and her family weren’t able to hide from Thomas Cashman’s crime – so he shouldn’t be able to hide from justice.

“This is exactly why the Deputy Prime Minister is committed to changing the law so that offenders are forced to face the consequences of their actions," they continued.

During his 19-day trial, the jury heard Cashman admitted operating as a cannabis dealer in the area and that he had been “scoping out” Nee, who has several previous convictions, on the day of the shooting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court heard how Cashman lay in wait for him, armed with two guns, as he watched a football match at the house of a friend. Footage played to the jury showed the gunman chasing Nee, 36, up Kingsheath Avenue and firing three shots.

The court was told that an injured Nee ran towards the open door of Olivia’s family home, after Ms Korbel came out to see what the noise was. The schoolgirl ran downstairs after hearing shots outside, saying “I’m scared mummy, I’m scared”, and the fatal shot was fired through the front door.

The bullet hit Ms Korbel in the wrist as she tried to shut the door before striking Olivia in the chest. The gunman then fled the scene, running across back gardens.

Cashman, a father-of-two, denied being at the scene of the crime and said around the time of the shooting he had been at a friend’s house where he counted £10,000 in cash and smoked a spliff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During his evidence, he told the court: “I’m not a killer, I’m a dad.” But a woman who had a fling with Cashman told the jury he came to her house after the shooting, where he changed his clothes and she heard him say he had “done Joey”.

Cashman told the court she was a “woman scorned” and accused her of lying because she wanted to “ruin” his life.

Cheryl Korbel, mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, outside Manchester Crown Court after Thomas Cashman was found guilty (Photo: PA)

Merseyside Police senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Mark Baker said: “When he (Cashman) found out that he had shot an innocent young girl, he should have had the courage to stand up and come forward.

“Instead, he chose to lie low despite the fact that he was a dad himself. He is not worthy of walking the streets of Merseyside, and neither are those who think they can bring fear or intimidation to our communities through use of firearms.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms Korbel said she was “ecstatic” as she left court following the conclusion of the trial. There were gasps and tears from Olivia’s family, and her mother clutched a teddy as the verdicts were returned. Cashman wiped away tears in the dock and turned to his family in the public gallery behind, shaking his head.

Cashman has not appeared in the dock at Manchester Crown Court on Monday (3 April) to be sentenced for Olivia’s murder. Mrs Justice Yip said he would be sentenced in his absence.

John Cooper KC said Cashman had not attended as he was aware that the CPS were singing We are the Champions following the verdict in his trial. He said: “He has been spoken to and been given certain advice but he is concerned that the matter is turning into a circus.”

Mrs Justice Yip said she regarded his lack of attendance as “disrespectful” to not only the court but those interested in proceedings, including the family of the deceased.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is also due to be sentenced for the attempted murder of intended target Joseph Nee, the wounding with intent of Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. Cashman’s family were not in court for the hearing.