Thomas Cashman has been found guilty of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot dead in her Liverpool home last August.

Cashman, 34, was on trial in the Manchester Crown Court for three-and-a-half weeks, after he earlier pleaded not guilty to the murder of Olivia, the attempted murder of convicted drug dealer Joseph Nee, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to Olivia’s mother, and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

During the trial, the court heard Olivia had been frightened out of bed and ran to her mother, after hearing a commotion outside their home in the Dovecot area of Liverpool, as Cashman fired shots at Nee, at around 10pm on 22 August last year.

Witnesses reported hearing the little girl scream, “Mum, I’m scared!”

Thomas Cashman, 34, has been found guilty of murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel and injuring her mother, Cheryl Korbel, at their family home in Dovecot, Liverpool (Photo: Merseyside Police)

Olivia’s mother, 46-year-old Cheryl Korbel, had opened her front door to find out what was going on – when Nee, bleeding and injured - saw the light from her doorway and ran towards the house, trying to barge in to escape from Cashman.

"In a panic” and screaming at Nee banging on the door, Cheryl tried to shut it on him, as Cashman pursued his target and fired again with a revolver. The bullet missed Nee, went through the front door, through Ms Korbel’s right hand and fatally hit Olivia - who was standing on the stairs behind her mother - in her chest.

In the Manchester Crown Court on Thursday, Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel, wearing a pink cardigan and holding a teddy bear, sat with her children Chloe and Ryan. There were gasps and tears from Olivia’s family as the verdicts were returned.

Cashman wiped tears from his eyes following the verdicts. His family, including partner Kayleeanne Sweeney, sat in a public gallery behind a glass partition. Ms Sweeney could be seen with her head in her hand while other members of the defendant’s family were in tears.

He turned back to his family and shook his head at one point. Some of his relatives left the courtroom shouting, swearing and protesting his innocence.

His sister claimed others were responsible for Olivia’s murder, not her brother, as she was ushered out of the court building by police officers and court security.

Witnesses reported hearing Olivia Pratt-Korbel scream, “Mum, I’m scared" before she was fatally shot in her own home (Photo: Local TV)

Following the conviction, senior crown prosecutor Maria Corr, of CPS Mersey Cheshire’s Complex Casework Unit, said this was a "truly tragic" case, one of the most complex she has had to deal with in her 32 years with the Crown Prosecution Service.

“At the heart of it is a nine-year-old girl who has lost her life. Olivia Pratt-Korbel was in her own home, with her family, where she should have been safe," she said. “By contrast, Thomas Cashman is a ruthless criminal who recklessly pursued another man, with no consideration of the consequences. He was intent on violence that night, arming himself with two loaded guns."

Ms Corr continued: “He refused to display any guilt or remorse, denying his involvement throughout and putting Olivia’s family through the torment of a lengthy trial.”

In the trial's closing arguments, jurors had heard Nee and his family “had their enemies”, and it was not the first time he had been targeted in a shooting. Cashman, a father-of-two, said around the time of the shooting he had been at a friend’s house where he counted £10,000 in cash and smoked a spliff.

Advertisement

