Varinder Singh attacked his ex-wife in a Bradford car park - and has now been thrown behind bars.

This shocking CCTV footage shows a 'controlling' husband strangling his estranged wife before running her over in his car when she tried to escape his clutches.

Singh is then seen bundling her into the backseat of his car before making a dash from the Broadway shopping centre.

28-year-old Varinder Singh has been jailed for six years. (Picture: West Yorkshire Police/SWNS)

In another clip, the woman is seen trying to make a run for it on the car park ramp before Singh turns his motor round and ploughs into her, knocking her down. The sickening attack only comes to an end when fellow shoppers jump out of their car and intervene.

Bradford Crown Court heard Singh was held by police after a group of young men detained him at the scene of the incident. Jailing Singh for six years, Recorder of Bradford Bryan Cox KC said it was 'pure good fortune' that the woman didn’t suffer any serious physical injuries.

He told him: "The reality is that this was serious violence committed in the context of a relationship in which you sought to control and dominate your wife. It is self-evident from what you did and indeed from your victim’s statement that these offences will have a lasting and profound effect upon her.

"The CCTV shows you driving your motor car at your victim at some speed. You plainly intended to inflict serious injury. It is a matter of pure good fortune that you did not cause much greater physical injuries."

The victim, who remains anonymous, told the court she’d endured flashbacks of the car "running over me" ever since the incident - where she suffered a knee injury. She added that Singh had not been deterred by the fact that they were in a public place, telling the court: "This shows he is capable of anything and I’m not safe".

The court heard Singh, of Tipton, West Midlands, was married to the woman at the time of the incident, but they had separated. They had then agreed to meet up to discuss their divorce at the shopping centre in Bradford on August 13.

Prosecutor Ella Embleton said the meeting seemed amicable at first, but the woman became upset after Singh took her mobile phone and refused to give it back. Singh, who had no previous convictions, answered “no comment” during his police interview. But he subsequently pleaded to charges of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, kidnap and assault in relation to the incident.

