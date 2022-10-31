Local residents claim they heard 12 shots fired ‘between a pair on a moped and people in a car’

Two men have died following gunfire on Railton Road, Brixton. Police were called to the incident after reports of gunshots at around 7.50pm on Sunday 30 October.

Armed police and ambulance crews discovered the two men injured and both were pronounced dead at the scene. Residents have claimed that 12 shots were fired between a car and moped, with roads in the residential area remaining closed and a crime scene cordon in place.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that no arrests have been made and have urged local residents who may have information to come forward.

Several streets in Brixton, Lambeth, have been cordoned off. Photo: LondonWorld

What happened in Brixton shooting?

Local resident Sebastian Morrison told MyLondon a car had also crashed. Morrison said: “I happened upon the scene while walking to the store, so I’m not a direct witness. I spoke with a few locals who saw and heard some of it.”

He added: “Shots were heard, and a policewoman on the scene informed me that it was a shooting. Locals heard 12 shots fired, and fire was exchanged between a pair on a moped and people in a car. At the scene, the car has crashed”.

Speaking to LondonWorld, resident Percy Albuquerque, who lives just outside the police cordon, said: “We were talking with one of our neighbours who lives on that road and she observed the paramedics who were trying to resuscitate [them].

“From what I can gather there were quite a few pedestrians at the time so it must have been really horrific. Some relatives of the victims were down here last night and were incredibly distressed - understandably.”

Labour MP for Dulwich and West Norwood, Helen Hayes took to Twitter to give a statement following the incident. Hayes tweeted: “Horrified to hear two people have been murdered in a shooting on Railton Road. My thoughts are with their loved ones about to hear the worst possible news and all who witnessed this violence in our community.”

Has anyone been arrested?

At this stage of the investigation no arrests have been made, with police urging local residents to come forward if they saw anything suspicious.

The incident occurred just two days after two other men were shot dead in east London. Reported by LondonWorld, Saydi Abu Sheikh, 23-years-old, and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 32-years-old, both from Ilford were fatally shot at a house in Henley Road on Tuesday 25 October, a third man, aged 30-years-old, was also taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The two incidents are not thought to be connected.

A police cordon is in place at the scene. Photo: LondonWorld

What have the Metropolitan Police said?

In a statement on their website, the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at about 7.50pm on Sunday, October 30 to reports of gunshots heard on Railton Road, Brixton. Officers, including firearms officers, are in attendance along with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

“Two men were found injured at the location. Despite the efforts of emergency services, they were both pronounced dead at the scene. The nature of their injuries has not been confirmed at this time.

“Their next of kin are yet to be informed and we await formal identification. Post-mortem examinations will be held in due course.”

