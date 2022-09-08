Chris Kaba was fatally shot by police in Streatham Hill, London after a pursuit on Monday (8 September)

No gun was found in the car of a man who was fatally shot by armed officers after a chase in south London, the police watchdog has confirmed.

Chris Kaba, who was due to become a father within months, died following a pursuit that ended in Streatham Hill, on Monday (8 September) night.

The 23-year-old’s Audi was hemmed in by two police cars in narrow residential street Kirkstall Gardens before one round was fired from a police weapon.

CPR was administered immediately by officers at the scene and Mr Kaba was taken to hospital where he died later in the night, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed.

Who was Chris Kaba?

He was a rapper known as Madix or Mad Itch 67 and was part of the MOBO-nominated drill group 67.

The group are best known for their track “Lets Lurk” and were nominated for Best Newcomer at the MOBO Awards in 2016.

Speaking to Sky News, Kim Alleyne, whose daughter Karimah Waite was engaged to Kaba said he was due to start an apprenticeship to become an architect.

Mr Kaba was also due to become a father in the coming months.

What happened?

He was shot dead by police after officers engaged in pursuit of a “suspect vehicle” on Monday (5 September).

They used a tactic where they deliberately collide with a car to force it to stop in Streatham Hill, south London, according to the Metropolitan Police.

A police firearm was discharged once and Mr Kaba sustained a gunshot injury.

He received first aid from officers before being taken to hospital while the force referred itself to the independent watchdog.

The IOPC declared an independent investigation shortly before midnight and officers were sent to the scene.

Mr Kaba died in hospital at 12.19am on Tuesday (6 September).

Rapper and father-to-be Chris Kaba was shot by armed police in Streatham Hill following a pursuit.

What has the watchdog said?

The watchdog said it was understood police had tried to stop him after the activation of an automatic numberplate recognition camera, indicating the car he was driving was linked to a firearms incident in the previous days.

A detailed search was completed on Tuesday night and no non-police issue firearm was found in the vehicle or at the scene, the IOPC said.

It is understood the only gun recovered from the scene was the one involved in the incident.

Has the IOPC released a statement?

In a statement on Wednesday (7 September), the IOPC said: “We understand at this stage that police officers in an armed response vehicle attempted to stop the vehicle Mr Kaba was in, following the activation of an automatic number plate recognition camera which indicated the vehicle was linked to a firearms incident in the previous days.

“As the investigation into that incident is ongoing by the MPS, it would not be appropriate to provide further information.”

It added: “A detailed search of the scene and surrounding area was completed last night. No non-police issue firearm has been recovered from the vehicle or the scene.”

Watchdog to carry out “thorough and comprehensive” investigation

Regional director Sal Naseem said the IOPC is committed to carrying out a “thorough and comprehensive” investigation to establish all of the facts surrounding the shooting.

“We recognise that there is community concern following this incident and we appreciate that questions will remain around how Mr Kaba tragically ended up being fatally shot following an attempted vehicle stop,” he said.

“We are working hard to piece together all of the circumstances surrounding this incident and we want to reassure the community that these questions will be answered in due course, however it will take some time before our investigation is able to uncover all of the facts.

“While these details are still being confirmed, we ask that the public avoid speculating about this incident out of respect for Mr Kaba’s family and for anyone else affected.”

Floral tributes at the scene in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, south London, where rapper Chris Kaba was shot by armed officers from the Metropolitan Police following a pursuit on Monday evening. Mr Kaba, who was due to become a father within months, died in hospital after one round was fired from a police weapon. Picture date: Wednesday September 7, 2022.

Rapper’s family “devestated” by the death

Mr Kaba’s family earlier questioned whether his life would have been “cut short” if he were not black – as they demanded a murder investigation into his death.

They said on Wednesday they were “devastated” and needed “answers and accountability” over his death.

In a statement released through the charity Inquest, they said: “The family of Chris Kaba seek a homicide investigation into his death from the outset.

“We have today told the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) of that demand and that we do not want any delay as has happened in other fatal shootings – otherwise we and the wider public can have no confidence that the police will be held to account.

“We also want the IOPC to tell us whether or not a weapon was found in any search of the vehicle that Chris was driving. We have not received this information even though the shooting happened almost two days ago.”

The family continued: “Finally, we are desperately appealing for any witnesses, whether before, during or after the pursuit and the shooting to come forward to the IOPC and/or to our solicitors at Hickman and Rose.

“We are devastated; we need answers and we need accountability. We are worried that if Chris had not been black, he would have been arrested on Monday evening and not had his life cut short.”

Prosper Kaba, Mr Kaba’s father, told BBC News: “Really we are shocked to see that in this century from a specialist of the law like police, can shortcut someone’s life, especially a young boy.”

Mother Helen Nkama, speaking through tears, said: “My heart is broken. I am speechless. My heart is broken.”

She added: “I need justice to be done for Chris.”

What have the Met Police said about the shooting?

The Metropolitan Police earlier expressed its condolences to Mr Kaba’s loved ones, saying the force understood that “the family and community want answers”.

In a statement issued earlier on Wednesday, Commander Alexis Boon said the incident was “extremely concerning” and vowed the force would co-operate with the police watchdog in its aftermath.

The officer said: “I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the man who died and I recognise the devastating and lasting impact this tragic incident will have on them.

“I understand that this incident is extremely concerning and I would like to reassure the community that the Met is co-operating fully with the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as they carry out a thorough and independent investigation.”

He was “so loved”

Speaking at the scene on Tuesday (6 September), Kim Alleyne, mother of his fiance, added: “He was so loved. He was so funny. He was super kind. Crazy. He was always happy. He’d do anything for you.

“He was a fiance, he was due to get married in five months’ time. He’s got a baby on the way that he’s never going to see.

“It’s horrible and so shocking and so sad.”

Jefferson Bosela, 27, who was Mr Kaba’s cousin, said: “He was a good person, a good, happy guy. He didn’t deserve that. No-one deserves that.

“Nobody deserves to be shot by the police, whether they are a good person or a bad person.”

Vigil could be held for Mr Kaba

The pastor at a church which Mr Kaba attended as a child said there were discussions in the community about organising a vigil for him.

Reverend Siaa-Liane Mathurin, of New Park Road Baptist Church, said: “Chris came to the church when he was little. He was from round here, he lived just over the road.

“The community are scared. I’ve had young people come to me asking ‘why did they shoot him?’

“There are families who didn’t send their kids to school today.