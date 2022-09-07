Kaba was a rapper known by the name Madix and was part of MOBO-nominated drill group 67

A man who was shot dead by police in London was just months away from becoming a father.

Chris Kaba died in the early hours of Tuesday (6 September) morning after being shot by police in Streatham Hill.

The 23-year-old rapper was known as Madix and was part of the MOBO-nominated drill group 67.

The police watchdog has since been called to investigate the incident.

His family and friends have spoken of their shock at the event are “in a tremendous amount of pain”.

Here’s everything you need to know about what happened at Streatham Hill.

The scene in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, south London, where a man was shot by armed officers from the Metropolitan Police following a pursuit on Monday evening. The man, believed to be in his 20s, has died in hospital. Credit: PA

Who was Chris Kaba?

Chris Kaba was a 23-year-old rapper, who performed under the name Madix and was part of the MOBO-nominated drill group 67.

The group are best known for their track “Lets Lurk” and were nominated for Best Newcomer at the MOBO Awards in 2016.

The drill artist was shot before 10pm on Monday (September 5) after police officers used “tactical contact” to halt his vehicle.

Paramedics and the air ambulance were called to the scene and police administered first aid.

Kaba was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries just after 12am.

Speaking to Sky News, Kim Alleyne, whose daughter Karimah Waite was engaged to Kaba said he was due to start an apprenticeship to become an architect.

What happened at Streatham Hill?

Kaba was shot dead after police engaged in pursuit of a “suspect vehicle”.

Police chased Kaba’s vehicle and used a tactic where they collided with his car, in an attempt to force it to stop.

The Audi he was driving was hemmed in at either side by two police cars.

The pursuit ended in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, with local residents reported hearing a police helicopter and gunshots.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has since opened an investigation into the incident.

Speaking to the BBC, Sal Naseem, IOPC London director, explained: “When the police use fatal force it is important that there is a robust, independent investigation to establish all of the circumstances surrounding what happened.

“It is natural that the community wants answers quickly but I would ask that people refrain from speculation that may be unhelpful to all of those affected.”

On Twitter, Labour MP for Hackney Diane Abbot said that “Police urgently need to issue more information on Streatham shooting” so that the community could “get the truth”.

What has his family said?

In an interview his fiance’s mother, Alleyne said Kaba would “do anything for you.”

Alleyne said: “He was so loved. He was so funny. He was super kind. Crazy. He was always happy. He’d do anything for you.

“He was a fiance, he was due to get married in five months’ time. He’s got a baby on the way that he’s never going to see.

“It’s horrible and so shocking and so sad.”

She explained her daughter was “in a tremendous amount of pain”.

Adding: “She cannot process her feelings because it’s a type of pain that you cannot explain. The baby is due in November.

“If that was a white boy, he would have got a chance to get out the car.”

Friends have also paid tribute, speaking to MyLondon anonymously, one said: “This is crazy, I saw (Chris) just on Sunday when we watched the Manchester United game together. Now he’s not here. I know him from football. This is mad.

“There’s a bullet hole in the windscreen, he wasn’t given a chance.”

Another friend at the scene said through tears: “Police had blocked him in, where could he have gone? That’s what a Taser is for.”