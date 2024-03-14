Forensic officers at the scene near Bywater Place in Surrey Quays, south east London, after 30-year-old Bryce Hodgson, from Sheffield, was shot dead by police on January 30, 2024

A stalker from Sheffield was shot dead by police after waving a sword and pointing a crossbow towards them.

Convicted stalker Bryce Hodgson confronted officers during a break-in before being shot in the neck and chest on January 30 at a property in Bywater Place, Southwark, south-east London, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

A provisional post-mortem examination report last month found Hodgson died from gunshot wounds to his neck and chest.

Hodgson, 30, was handed a 16-week suspended jail term in July last year and put under supervision for 12 months after admitting stalking.

Officers were called to the property after several reports of Hodgson, who was carrying three crossbows, trying to break in. Hodgson had got in through the back door and was trying to get into a bedroom where the residents had barricaded themselves in, the IOPC said.

He was trying to break through an internal door using a sword when officers entered the property. Hodgson was instructed to “show his hands” by officers who challenged him with a Taser, but he failed to comply and swung the sword at them.

The officers were then joined by armed support and firearms officers entered the property at 5.15am. Hodgson did not follow instructions before picking up a crossbow and pointing it at an officer, at which point one officer then fired two shots hitting Hodgson in his neck and his chest, the IOPC said.

The weapons were secured, first aid was given and an ambulance was called by officers but Hodgson was declared dead at 5.37am.

Investigators have viewed body-worn video footage, obtained statements from the officers and listened to 999 calls and the officers’ radio communications to establish what happened. All of the officers who attended the incident are being treated as witnesses.

The IOPC said it had met Hodgson’s family and expected to conclude the investigation in the summer. IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “I send my condolences to the family and friends of Bryce Hodgson and all those present or affected by this tragic incident, including the occupants of the property and officers involved.