Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The sister of Bronson Battersby, the two-year-old boy who was found dead next to his father's body, has said that social services are not to blame for the toddler's death. Bronson was found dead next to his father, Kenneth Battersby, after Mr Battersby suffered a fatal heart attack at his home in Skegness, Lincolnshire. Bronson is believed to have died of starvation following his father's death.

The toddler's mother, Sarah Piesse, previously said that social services needed to do more to save her son after they called at the house after Mr Battersby's death but got no reply at the door before returning making two further visits on January 4 and January 9. The social worker who called had also called the police after there was no answer at the door.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bronson's sister, Melanie Battersby, 37 who shared the same father with the toddler, contrasted Ms Piesse's concerns however, telling the BBC: "I don't place any blame at all on them. I believe that social services and the police did what they could within the powers that they had and the information that they were given. I'm glad that an inquiry is going to take place into whether there were any failings, missed opportunities. I'm really glad that is going to take place."

A "rapid review" into Lincolnshire County Council's response is under way. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has also launched an investigation in whether officers missed the opportunity to save Bronson.