Callum Utley, 24, is accused of committing the offence in Buckinghamshire in 2019.

By Imogen Howse
2 hours ago

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape.

PC Callum Utley is accused of assaulting a woman in Buckinghamshire in 2019. The 24-year-old was charged last week following an investigation by Thames Valley Police.

Utley, who is attached to the Met’s West Area Command Unit, was off duty at the time of the incident. He has been suspended from duty and the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has also been informed.

He is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 25 May. A spokesperson for the Met Police said in a statement: “Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, a serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape in Buckinghamshire.

“Callum Utley, aged 24 years, was charged with one count of rape, by postal requisition on Friday (12 May). The charge is in relation to the rape of a woman in Buckinghamshire in 2019. Utley is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on May 25.’

