Callum Utley, 24, is accused of committing the offence in Buckinghamshire in 2019.

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape.

PC Callum Utley is accused of assaulting a woman in Buckinghamshire in 2019. The 24-year-old was charged last week following an investigation by Thames Valley Police.

Utley, who is attached to the Met’s West Area Command Unit, was off duty at the time of the incident. He has been suspended from duty and the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has also been informed.

He is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 25 May. A spokesperson for the Met Police said in a statement: “Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, a serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape in Buckinghamshire.