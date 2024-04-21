'Chocolate' bars which contained cannabis, which were found during a drugs raid by South Yorkshire Police in Doncaster Picture: South Yorkshire Police

Cannabis ‘chocolate’ bars were found by police during a drugs raid - and three people have been arrested.

The bars were made up to look like Dairy Milk chocolate in purple packaging - but had Daily Milk on the wrapper instead.

Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out a warrant on a property in Rossington on Tuesday. A search of the house led to the discovery of large quantities of cannabis and over £5,000 in cash.

Officers also discovered 50 chocolate bars containing edible cannabis, a knuckle duster and burner phones suspected to be used for dealing drugs.

Cash found during a drugs raid in Doncaster on April 16 Picture: South Yorkshire Police

Sergeant Chris Rogers, of Doncaster South NPT, said: "We were able to execute a warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act thanks to vital intelligence received concerning activities happening at a property in the Rossington area. Inside, we found significant amounts of drugs which have since been destroyed as well as cash and phones which strongly suggest that drug deals were taking place from inside the property. The chocolate bars we recovered could easily be mistaken for normal bars of chocolate when in fact they contained quantities of an illegal drug in the form of cannabis.

"If these were to end up in the hands of a child, the consequences could have been disastrous and we are pleased we have been able to take these out of circulation."

Two men, aged 28 and 18, and a 59-year-old woman were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled Class B drug with intent to supply. They have all since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Sgt Rogers added: "We will not tolerate the supply or presence of drugs in our neighbourhoods. We take drug crime incredibly seriously and we see and hear the impact it has on residents in our local communities. If you are dealing drugs in Doncaster, please know that we will find you and endeavour to bring you before the courts."