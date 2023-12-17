Carer, Sofia Smith, who stole thousands of pounds from a disabled pensioner before splashing the cash on an 'extravagant' lifestyle has been jailed

A carer stole thousands of pounds from a disabled pensioner before splashing the cash on an 'extravagant' lifestyle - including a pre-Christmas spending spree. Sofia Smith, 33, targeted the 70-year-old woman and pinched over £34,000 while working as a deputy manager for a social care company.

A court heard the conwoman 'wastefully' spent the money treating herself to holidays, Armani clothes, Uber Eats and fancy dress for a New Year's Eve ball. Smith used the victim's account to apply for three loans in her name at the Lifeways supported accommodation in Birmingham in 2019.

She was rumbled after suspicions were aroused when she used the victim's bank card to buy McDonald's breakfasts for other members of staff. Smith, of Streetly, West Midlands, went on to admit fraud by abuse of position and fraud by false representation at Birmingham Crown Court.

She was jailed for two years on Thursday (December 14). Sentencing, Judge Avik Mukherjee said "You worked for Lifeways as the deputy manager. You and others had control of her finances but you were the only one who used your position and role to steal from her. You did so excessively and you did so using different methods."

He said that Smith had used the money "wastefully and at times extravagantly" and added: "Being the deputy manager you had a significant degree of trust. She was very vulnerable and could not have known what you were doing, and if she had, could not have complained.

"You opened an account in her name and applied for loans. This was an extensive and detailed fraud, in my judgement to finance a good lifestyle, Uber Eats, retail outlets, Haven Holidays, loveholidays, a New Year Eve's ball, Currys, the list goes on. I am satisfied you targeted her due to her vulnerability and means."

The court heard the victim, who was disabled and had learning difficulties, lived with 28 other residents in College Road, Birmingham. It was run by Lifeways and staff had control over her finances.

Harry Skudra, prosecuting, said further suspicions were aroused when during a trip to Disneyland it became apparent that there was less money in the victim's account than might have been expected. She also received a letter from a bailiff company.

Investigations revealed she had two accounts in her name and the transactions on it were out of character considering her normal spending and would have been impossible for her to have made.

Mr Skudra said the defendant had also used the victim's card to make cash withdrawals and that there were 26 payments for Uber Eats as well as payments for bills, JD Sports and designer clothes shops. She had also tried to pay for a holiday with Haven Holidays, for four adults and children, although that was cancelled.

He said Smith also went on a spending spree on December 23, 2019 when she spent cash in shops including Next and Primark over a short period of time.