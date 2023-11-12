Burglar, Lee Tidy, who stabbed to elderly men in the neck has been jailed

A burglar who stabbed a 90-year-old man in the neck after the pensioner confronted him on the landing has been jailed for 23 years. Lee Tidy broke into a house in Henfield, West Sussex, on the night of Saturday, February 4.

One of the residents, a 90-year-old man, heard Tidy enter the property through a first storey window and confronted him on the landing. The plucky pensioner managed to call for help despite being tackled to the floor and stabbed in the neck by the 24-year-old.

A second occupant – a 61-year-old man – ran upstairs, but was also stabbed in the neck by Tidy. The thug then stole a set of car keys and fled the house, but was later found covered in blood with a bandaged hand and a small quantity of cannabis in a property linked to him.

He was arrested and subsequently charged with attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, aggravated burglary and possession of a Class B drug, and was found guilty of all charges at Lewes Crown Court and sentenced to 23 years in prison. Tidy, of Henfield, must serve at least two-thirds of his custodial sentence before being eligible for parole.

Detective Sergeant Jordan Holmes, of Sussex Police, said: “This was a terrifying experience for the two victims, one of whom was nearly murdered in his own home by Lee Tidy.

“Due to the brave actions of both victims, they managed to call police and distance themselves from Tidy, who was soon apprehended by police officers with injuries linking him to the crime scene. Both victims thankfully made a full recovery from the injuries they sustained.”

DS Holmes added: “At court, Tidy tried to twist the truth about what had happened and denied any accountability around the events of the night. Thankfully, the jury saw through these false accounts and he has now been given a significant custodial sentence, where he can cause no further harm.