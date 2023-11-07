Data tracking the moment a property is listed on the UK’s leading property portals to the point it’s marked as ‘sold’ with HM Land Registry has been analysed.

An aerial view of terraced homes on June 22, 2023 in Crewe, England (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Newly released data has revealed the speed of house sales in England - including where they sell fastest and slowest. The average speed of a house sale in the UK is 17.52 weeks according to the analysis of 80,847 property sales a year from October 2022.

The fastest areas where homes are being sold were Waltham Cross (EN7), 12 miles north of central London, Immingham (DN40) in Lincolnshire, and Maryport (CA15) in Cumbria - painting a broad picture across England. Alternatively, the areas where homes were sold least fast were Manchester's M27 postcode, Maidstone (ME15), and Burgess Hill (RH15), West Sussex.

The data has been compiled by UK quick house sale and auctioneers Property Solvers with the use of its new 'speed of sale' tool. The statistic tracked the moment a property is listed on the UK’s leading property portals to the point it’s marked as ‘sold’ with HM Land Registry has been analysed.

The top 10 areas where properties sold fastest were:

AREA POSTCODE Average number of days to sell Number of properties sold Waltham Cross EN7 95 36 Immingham DN40 98 43 Maryport CA15 99 40 Canvey Island SS8 99 52 Bingley BD16 100 50 Kirkcaldy KY2 100 63 Eastbourne BN22 101 68 Ashford TN24 101 50 Blackpool FY2 102 68 Ammanford SA18 103 53

The areas of England where properties sold slowest were as follows:

AREA POSTCODE Average number of days to sell Number of properties Manchester M27 150 60 Maidstone ME15 146 50 Burgess Hill RH15 146 45 London E17 145 66 Manchester M35 145 38 Leigh WN7 144 49 London SE23 143 38 Bolton BL1 142 75 Milton Keynes MK3 142 47 Wigan WN5 142 56

Only areas with at least 35 house sales within a year from October 2022 were considered in the data.

Ruban Selvanayagam, co-founder of Property Solvers said: “The property market is certainly in a different place relative to a couple of years ago. The continued pressures on the mortgage sector and buyers ability to secure the right kind of finance has resulted in delays with sales completing.”