Police appeal after pensioner Tommy Ward murdered in “despicable and vicious attack” in his own home
Tommy Ward died after he was severely beaten in what is suspected to be an aggravated burglary
Police are appealing for information in a bid to solve the case of a pensioner who was brutally murdered in his own home. Photos of OAP Tommy Ward lying on a hospital bed with horrific wounds across his face, neck and chest shocked the nation in 2015 after the 80-year-old was assaulted inside his property in the Maltby area of Rotherham, South Yorkshire.
He died around five months later due to injuries sustained in what police called a “despicable and vicious attack”. Now, eight years on, South Yorkshire Police is hoping someone with new information about the killing will come forward.
"This was a despicable and vicious attack on an elderly man, which tragically resulted in him losing his life a number of months later,” said Detective inspector Matt Bolger. Despite the hard work of the investigations team over the last eight years, and a number of arrests, no-one has so far been charged over Tommy’s death.
“I would like to once again make an appeal to anyone out there that may still hold information about what happened to come forward and speak to us. There must be people out there who know what happened to Tommy, and have yet to tell us what they know."
Police were to Tommy's address on October 1, 2015, where they found the stricken pensioner with life-threatening injuries. And following investigations, they also discovered that a safety deposit box holding £30,000 of his money had been snatched from his home.
He died in hospital on February 23, 2016, with a coroner later finding this was due to the injuries he suffered in the assault. Although police arrested a number of people on suspicion of offences including murder, robbery and aggravated burglary, no one was ever charged.
DI Bolger said anyone with information about the horrific killing should now let his officers know for the sake of Tommy's heartbroken family. He said: “I would urge them to think about Tommy’s family who have fought for eight years to find out what happened to him.
"They are desperate to know why someone would want to harm Tommy. This remains an active investigation with officers in regular contact with Tommy’s family. The whole team wants to give his family the answers they rightly deserve, to get some justice for their loved one."