Nitorus oxide, also known as laughing gas, is now officially illegal in the UK in a bid to combat anti-social behaviour and negative health effects

The possession of nitrous gas in the UK is now officially illegal and punishable by up to two years in prison. Nitrous gas, also known commonly as laughing gas, has now been classed as a class C drug, noting for its "psychoactive effects". While the drug is used as a painkiller in medical settings, it has also become one of the most popular recreations drugs used by teenagers in recent years.

The government previously said the drug would be made illegal in a bid to cut down on anti-social and dangerous behaviour and to combat negative health issues associated with the use of nitrous oxide. The drug itself can give the users a high, but extended use can also cause damage to the nervous system.

The UK has now become the second country in the world to criminalise the possession of nitrous oxide, following the Netherlands in January. Possession of nitrous oxide with the intent to wrongly inhale it will now be punishable, with unlimited fines and community sentences on the cards. Serial offenders could face up to two years in prison for their abuse of the drug, while suppliers may face 14 years behind bars, according to the Home Office.

Licences will not be needed to possess nitrous oxide, which is used in everyday items such as aerosol cans. However, those found in possession of the drug will need to prove that they do not intend to misuse the gas.