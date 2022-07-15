The boy’s dad said: “He was taken before he could know who he was, what he wanted to do with his life, and how much he meant to so many people”

A killer mum asked paramedics to leave her to die after murdering her son.

Carol Hodgson, 40, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of more than 18 years behind bars, for the killing of Daniel Hodgson Green, 2.

She smoothered the toddler at her home in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, North Yorkshire on February 2.

Hodgson then attempted to kill herself, leaving notes for her family in the house.

Daniel Hodgson Green

‘He was my entire world’

The day Daniel was murdered, his mother and father Stefan Green were due to attend a family court hearing as Mr Green tried to have more contact with the boy.

The heartbroken Mr Green read a victim impact statement at Teesside Crown Court before his former partner was sentenced, expressing how much he wanted to be part of his son’s life, but that Hodgson had cut off all contact when Daniel was a baby.

Daniel's father Stefan Green outside Teesside Crown Court

In his moving statement, Mr Green told the judge: “I wish I could say more on Daniel’s personality but we only knew him as a baby before Carol disappeared with him and cut off all contact.

“He was my entire world, the day he was born I truly knew what love was, I knew what it felt like to have a higher purpose, to do everything within my power to give him the best life, one full of love and happiness.”

He added: “He was taken before he could know who he was, what he wanted to do with his life, and how much he meant to so many people.”

Mr Green had attended the same court buildings on February 2 this year, expecting there to be a fact-finding family court hearing into the background of the dispute, only to be told his son had been killed.

Chilling notes showed Hodgson planned the murder

The emergency services arrived at Hodgson’s home to find her mother performing CPR on her in her bedroom, with a paramedic then noticing Daniel lying lifeless next to his mother.

Desperate attempts were made to save him at the scene and in hospital, but these were in vain.

Hodgson was also treated at the scene and asked to be left to die, but she was taken to hospital and survived.

Daniel's mother Carol Hodgson suffocated him

Alistair MacDonald QC, prosecuting, said the notes she left for her mother and other family members indicated she had planned the murder.

He said Mr Green had been deprived of contact since early 2020 when Hodgson moved, but did not provide him with her new address.

Mr Green was applying to have more access to his son and to stop her changing his surname, relocating or taking him on holiday without notifying him.

Mr MacDonald said: “It is no coincidence that she carried out the killing on the very morning the Family Court was due to hold a fact-finding hearing.”

What did the defence say?

Richard Wright QC, defending, said it was accepted by others that Hodgson loved her son and had shown genuine remorse.

He added: “The only explanation was she had developed a whole irrational and objectively unjustifiable but genuinely held belief that she was compelled to act as she did.”

What has the judge said?

Judge Paul Watson QC jailed her for life with a minimum term of 18 years and four months, saying the crime was aggravated by Daniel’s vulnerability, the abuse of trust and the premeditation, but mitigated by her guilty plea to murder.

He said: “It was not an act of mercy.

“It was a horrifying and truly awful crime.