12-year-old Archie was found unresponsive at his home over two months ago and has not awoken from a coma since

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot gave a ruling on Monday 13 June which meant that doctors could lawfully stop treating Archie Battersbee - against the wishes of his parents.

The youngster has now been in a coma for more than two months after his mother believes he tried to take part in an online challenge.

Archie’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, from Southend in Essex, have always begged the judge for more time with their son, but doctors said they believe his life-support treatment should end.

A High Court judge is preparing to make decisions about the future of 12-year-old boy Archie Battersbee who is at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute.

So, just what happened to Archie Battersbee, what did doctors and his parents say, what did the judge say when she delivered her verdict and what happens now?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What happened to Archie Battersbee?

Archie was found unconscious at home by Ms Dance on 7 April.

The young boy was found with a ligature on his head, with his mum believing that he may have been trying to partake in an online challenge.

Archie has not regained consciousness in the two months since the accident, and has remained in a coma since he was found.

What did the doctors say?

Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, said they believed his life-support treatment should end.

Royal London Hospital’s governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, which is providing Archie’s care, had asked the judge to make the decision.

A specialist, who cannot be named, previously told the judge how tests showed that the lower part of Archie Battersbee’s brain stem was significantly damaged and the upper part was also damaged.

He said Archie’s prognosis was “very grave” and told the judge that the youngster’s chances of recovery were “very low”.

He explained the results of recent brain and spine scans to the judge on Monday 6 June.

He said there had been no improvement since earlier scans were taken in mid-April, but instead there were signs of deterioration.

He added: “[The scans] show much more conspicuous and worse damage in areas that are very critical.”

Barrister Fiona Paterson, who is leading Barts Health NHS Trust’s legal team, asked the specialist if scans showed that parts of Archie’s brain and spinal cord had died and were decaying.

He replied: “Yes.”

And he told Mrs Justice Arbuthnot: “The chance of recovery is very low.

“I think Archie has sustained severe enough brain damage that a point of return is unlikely.”

Ms Paterson had earlier told the judge: “The scans, once they are interpreted, paint a picture that may be very hard to bear.”

What did Archie’s parents say?

Barrister Bruno Quintavalle, who leads Archie’s family’s legal team, previously told the judge that Archie’s heart was still beating.

He also said there was an issue as to whether “the correct procedure” had been followed, and whether the “family’s views” had been taken into account.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Ms Dance has said she has been at her son’s bedside throughout his treatment and believes she had seen signs he could recover.

She said: "I don’t think I’m just fooling myself. I’m quite honest.

"What I do know is as a mother my gut feeling tells me my little boy is in there and I will continue to fight for him."

She added: "I’m begging the judge to give him time."

She said Archie had squeezed her hand in his hospital bed, and it was a sign that gave her hope.

She said: "Of course he’s not jumping up and boxing and shouting out and doing his gymnastics off the bed. I don’t expect that.

"But the fact that he is doing these little things [like squeezing her my hand] is progress."

When did the judge say?

In a written ruling given on Monday 13 June, the judge said: “I find that Archie died at noon on May 31 2022, which was shortly after the MRI scans taken that day.

“I find that irreversible cessation of brain stem function has been conclusively established.

“I give permission to the medical professionals at the Royal London Hospital to cease to ventilate mechanically Archie Battersbee.”

What happens now?

Members of Archie’s family want Court of Appeal judges to consider the case.

Archie’s relatives had asked Mrs Justice Arbuthnot to give them the go-ahead to mount an appeal, and they had to show that they have an arguable case before a full hearing can take place.