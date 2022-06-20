Archie was found unconscious with a ligature over his head. His mother thinks the incident might have been an accident with the boy taking part in a TikTok online challenge

The family of Archie Battersbee - a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute - will launch an appeal today (20 June) after a High Court judge ruled that the youngster is dead.

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot concluded that doctors could lawfully stop providing treatment to the boy at a trial that finished last week.

However, members of Archie’s family now want Court of Appeal judges to consider the case.

The next stage in the legal process will be for Archie’s relatives to ask Mrs Justice Arbuthnot to give them the go-ahead to mount an appeal.

They must establish that they have an arguable case before a full hearing can take place.

What happened during the last Archie Battersbee hearing?

Doctors who are treating the 12-year-old boy at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, argued that they think the youngster is “brain-stem dead”.

They said treatment should now end and that Archie should be disconnected from a ventilator.

The boy’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, from Southend, Essex, say the youngster’s heart is still beating and want treatment to continue.

What happened to Archie Battersbee?

Archie suffered brain damage in an incident at home in early April.

His mother found him unconscious with a ligature over his head on April 7.

She thinks he might have been taking part in an online challenge.

The youngster has not regained consciousness since the incident.

