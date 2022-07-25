Archie Battersbee’s parents have always maintained that their son should be given more care, but several judges have now said his treatment should end

Archie Battersbee’s parents aim to ask judges at the European Court of Human Rights to intervene after losing the latest round of a treatment fight in London, a lawyer says.

Appeal judges ruled doctors can lawfully stop providing life-support treatment for the 12-year-old who suffered “catastrophic” brain damage three months ago.

The 12-year-old’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, of Southend, Essex, had mounted an appeal bid after a High Court judge ruled that doctors could lawfully stop treatment.

Archie was found unconscious at home and it is thought he may have been trying to take part in an online blackout challenge.

Appeal judges Sir Andrew McFarlane, the president of the Family Division of the High Court and the most senior family court judge in England and Wales, Lady Justice King and Lord Justice Peter Jackson made their decision on Monday (25 July).

They gave their ruling shortly after 12.30pm, although lawyers representing Archie’s parents had asked for it to be delayed as Mr Battersbee was taken to hospital with a suspected heart attack or a stroke shortly before the hearing.

Archie’s parents had wanted the appeal judges to remit the case to another High Court judge for a further hearing.

Andrea Williams, chief executive of campaign organisation Christian Legal Centre which has been supporting Mr Battersbee and Ms Dance, said outside court: ““I am very disappointed that they have not adjourned this decision given that Mr Battersbee has been taken to hospital.

“I’ve been in touch with Archie’s mother – she is disgusted.”

A High Court judge is preparing to make decisions about the future of 12-year-old boy Archie Battersbee who is at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute.

So, just what happened to Archie Battersbee, what did doctors and his parents say, what did the judges say?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What happened to Archie Battersbee?

Archie was found unconscious at home by Ms Dance on 7 April.

The young boy was found with a ligature on his head, with his mum believing that he may have been trying to partake in an online challenge called the ‘Blackout Challenge’.

Archie has not regained consciousness in the two months since the accident, and has remained in a coma since he was found.

What did the doctors say?

Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, said they believed his life-support treatment should end.

Royal London Hospital’s governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, which is providing Archie’s care, had asked the judge to make the decision.

A specialist, who cannot be named, previously told the judge how tests showed that the lower part of Archie Battersbee’s brain stem was significantly damaged and the upper part was also damaged.

He said Archie’s prognosis was “very grave” and told the judge that the youngster’s chances of recovery were “very low”.

He explained the results of recent brain and spine scans to the judge on Monday 6 June.

He said there had been no improvement since earlier scans were taken in mid-April, but instead there were signs of deterioration.

He added: “[The scans] show much more conspicuous and worse damage in areas that are very critical.”

Barrister Fiona Paterson, who is leading Barts Health NHS Trust’s legal team, asked the specialist if scans showed that parts of Archie’s brain and spinal cord had died and were decaying.

He replied: “Yes.”

And he told Mrs Justice Arbuthnot: “The chance of recovery is very low.

“I think Archie has sustained severe enough brain damage that a point of return is unlikely.”

Ms Paterson had earlier told the judge: “The scans, once they are interpreted, paint a picture that may be very hard to bear.”

Barrister Bruno Quintavalle, who leads Archie’s family’s legal team, previously told the judge that Archie’s heart was still beating.

He also said there was an issue as to whether “the correct procedure” had been followed, and whether the “family’s views” had been taken into account.

Hollie Dance speaking outside the Royal London Hospital.

What have Archie’s parents said?

A lawyer representing Archie’s parents told the Court of Appeal on Monday (25 July) that Archie’s mother Hollie Dance has seen indications that Archie, who is attached to a ventilator, has twice tried to breathe independently in the last few days.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain previously, Ms Dance also said she has been at her son’s bedside throughout his treatment and believes she had seen signs he could recover.

She said: "I don’t think I’m just fooling myself. I’m quite honest.

"What I do know is as a mother my gut feeling tells me my little boy is in there and I will continue to fight for him."

She added: "I’m begging the judge to give him time."

She said Archie had squeezed her hand in his hospital bed, and it was a sign that gave her hope.

She said: "Of course he’s not jumping up and boxing and shouting out and doing his gymnastics off the bed. I don’t expect that.

"But the fact that he is doing these little things [like squeezing her my hand] is progress."

On 11 July, Miss Dance told Mr Justice Hayden that she was “100%” sure Archie would want treatment to continue.

“I think we come into this world naturally,” she told the judge. “Let nature take its course.”

She added: “If it is God’s will and Archie wants to give up, then let nature take its course.”

Ms Dance said Archie was a “natural-born fighter”.

“If Archie gives up fighting his illness and dies, I can accept that,” she said. “But if we switch off the ventilator, knowing that Archie will die, I cannot agree to that.”

She said: “That little boy is fighting in my opinion. He cannot talk, he is unconscious. I am his voice. I am going to fight for him until Archie decides I can stop fighting.”

Archie’s father Paul Battersbee, who also lives in Southend but is separated from Ms Dance, told Mr Justice Hayden that Archie would “not want to leave” his mother.

“I think he should be left for a bit longer,” he said.

“I am not looking at it through rose-tinted glasses, but it has only been 12 or 13 weeks and doctors have got it wrong before.”

He added: “The most important thing for me is to know he has gone in God’s way.”

Why was the appeal launched?

The appeal from Archie’s parents came after a second High Court judge ruled that doctors can stop treating Archie earlier in July 2022.

Doctors treating him have said since May that continued treatment is not in his best interests and should end.

But his parents, from Southend in Essex, have always maintained that their son should be given more care.

Last month Archie’s family won an appeal against the ruling that he was “brain dead”.

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot gave a ruling on 13 June which meant that doctors could lawfully stop treating Archie Battersbee - against the wishes of his parents.

But on 29 June, three appeal judges ruled that evidence relating to what was in Archie’s best interests should be reconsidered by a different High Court judge.

Mr Justice Hayden then became the second high court judge to rule that Archie’s treatment should end, on Friday 15 July.

What did the judges say?

Sir Andrew McFarlane, Lady Justice King and Lord Justice Peter Jackson ruled that doctors could lawfully stop providing treatment for Archie on Monday 25 July.

Sir Andrew said in a detailed ruling on the appeal bid that medical staff had seen “no signs of life” in Archie.

He said the case had received widespread media coverage, including a photograph of Archie.

He said: “Archie is no longer the boy in the photograph. He is someone whose every bodily function is now maintained by artificial means.”

Mr Justice Hayden, who reviewed evidence at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court, had also concluded that ending treatment was in Archie’s best interests on Friday 15 July.

He described what had happened to Archie as a “tragedy of immeasurable dimensions”.

He added: “There is unfortunately no treatment possible to reverse the damage that has been caused to Archie’s brain. There can be no hope at all of recovery.”

The judge said he had reached his conclusions with “profound regret”.

In a written ruling given by Mrs Justice Arbuthnot on Monday 13 June, she also said Archie’s treatment should end

The judge said at the time: “I find that Archie died at noon on May 31 2022, which was shortly after the MRI scans taken that day.

“I find that irreversible cessation of brain stem function has been conclusively established.

“I give permission to the medical professionals at the Royal London Hospital to cease to ventilate mechanically Archie Battersbee.”

Will the family challenge the ruling?

A lawyer representing them said after the appeal ruling that their fight would continue.

“Archie’s family are devastated,” said David Foster, who is based at law firm Moore Barlow.

“The family maintain that fair and proper balance was not carried out when looking at Archie’s best interests and will appeal directly to the European Court of Human Rights, or the United Nations, as a result.”

Ms Dance had asked appeal judges to adjourn their ruling.

She said she had seen indications that Archie, who is attached to a ventilator, had twice tried to breathe for himself in the last few days.

Mr Foster said Archie’s parents now also intended to “apply back” to Mr Justice Hayden and ask him to review his decision in the light of the “new evidence” about Archie breathing.

“We will continue this fight,” said Ms Dance after the appeal ruling.