BREAKING
Breaking

Charles Bronson: notorious prisoner loses Parole Board bid to be freed from jail

Charles Bronson, one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners, took part in one of the country’s first public parole hearings earlier this month

Amber Allott
By Amber Allott
5 minutes ago
Prisoner Charles Bronson is seen in his trademark glasses during his public parole hearing in early March. The 70-year-old, one of the UK's most violent offenders, has been in prison for much of the last 50 years.
Prisoner Charles Bronson is seen in his trademark glasses during his public parole hearing in early March. The 70-year-old, one of the UK's most violent offenders, has been in prison for much of the last 50 years.
Prisoner Charles Bronson is seen in his trademark glasses during his public parole hearing in early March. The 70-year-old, one of the UK's most violent offenders, has been in prison for much of the last 50 years.

A prisoner once dubbed one of Britain's most violent offenders has lost a Parole Board bid to be freed from jail, even after nearly 50 years behind bars.

The decision comes after 70-year-old Charles Bronson - one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners – who changed his surname to Salvador in 2014, took part in one of the country’s first public parole hearings earlier this month.

Bronson has been imprisoned most of the last 48 years - apart from two brief periods of freedom during which he reoffended - for a string of thefts, firearms and violent offences, including 11 hostage-taking incidents in nine different sieges.

In a document detailing the decision published on Thursday, the Parole Board said: “After considering the circumstances of his offending, the progress that Mr Salvador has made while in custody and the evidence presented at the hearings, the panel was not satisfied that Mr Salvador was suitable for release."

More information will be added as it becomes available.

